Senior IT Developer Mainframe to Swedish Core Systems

Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 27019
Would you like to be part of the journey to create an even better version of us? At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with financial solutions of tomorrow.
We are looking for a Senior IT Developer to join Local Systems Sweden - a team loaded with experience, professionalism and passion. You will be part of a journey to strengthen the team with competence for the future.
Our vision is to be recognised as a world class technology organisation, delivering world class financial services solutions to our customers.
The position we offer
Welcome to the Local Systems team. We add value by providing stable, efficient and innovative IT services in the core banking system areas such as Deposits, Payments, Customer data and Loans, serving virtually all other business areas of the bank. We are a team who loves to learn, collaborate, support each other and have fun at work.
As an IT Developer you will play a vital role in maintaining and developing Nordea's fundamental banking applications. As Senior IT Developer you will deliver advanced technical solutions using existing and emerging technology platforms. You will act as a technical sparring partner supporting and engaging colleagues in Nordea, as well as external partners to team up and efficiently develop new solutions and execute changes in existing systems.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Plan, design and implement development initiatives from the business requirement
* Participate in larger cross functional projects
* Manage code quality and flexibility of systems, problem and change management, to ensure maintainability and changeability of systems
* Deliver according to quality, Nordea standards and timeliness to successfully fulfil business requirements
The position will be located in Stockholm.
The qualifications you need
We are looking for you who:
* Have work experience with mainframe. Experience in Java will be considered a benefit
* Have experience in software engineering
* Have knowledge in IT solution architecture
* Have strong communication skills where you are able to communicate with both IT professionals and the business
* Have excellent analytical skills with the ability to focus on the overall vision, and at the same time keep great attention to details
You have programming language skills in IBM Mainframe z/OS, COBOL, DB2, DL/1, JCL and/or TWS or other similar scheduler.
In order to enjoy and succeed in the role, you:
* Embrace change and are open to new technologies
* Are creative with the ability to produce new ideas individually
* Encourage an environment of team work, where you are known for your cooperative skills
You have at least a bachelor degree within Computer Science, professional skills in the English language, both spoken and written.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 18/11/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Marina Hensman.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered. Ersättning
