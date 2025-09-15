Senior IT Developer Mainframe to Swedish Core Systems
2025-09-15
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 30473
Would you like to be part of the journey to create an even better version of us? At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with financial solutions of tomorrow.
We are looking for a Senior IT Developer to join Local Systems Sweden - a team loaded with experience, professionalism and passion. You will be part of a journey to strengthen the team with competence for the future.
Our vision is to be recognised as a world class technology organisation, delivering world class financial services solutions to our customers.
Nordea is a place where traditions meet tomorrow. We're not just a bank; we're a tech employer on a mission to evolve finance securely and responsibly. Together, we impact millions of people's daily lives by ensuring they can access our solutions anytime, anywhere, while safeguarding their personal data and wealth. Join us in making an impact on the banking industry.
About our team
Welcome to the Local Systems team. We add value by providing stable, efficient and innovative IT services in the core banking system areas such as Deposits, Payments, Customer data and Loans, serving virtually all other business areas of the bank. We are a team who loves to learn, collaborate, support each other and have fun at work.
As the IT Developer, you will play a vital role in maintaining and developing Nordea's fundamental banking applications. As Senior IT Developer you will deliver advanced technical solutions using existing and emerging technology platforms. You will act as a technical sparring partner supporting and engaging colleagues in Nordea, as well as external partners to team up and efficiently develop new solutions and execute changes in existing systems.
What you'll be doing:
* Plan, design and implement development initiatives from the business requirement.
* Participate in larger cross functional projects.
* Manage code quality and flexibility of systems, problem and change management, to ensure maintainability and changeability of systems.
* Deliver according to quality, Nordea standards and timeliness to successfully fulfil business requirements.
The position will be located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Who you are
To succeed in this role, we believe that this describes you have:
* Work experience with mainframe.
* Work experience in JCL and/or OPC/TWS or other similar scheduler.
* Experience in software engineering.
* Strong communication skills where you are able to communicate with both IT professionals and the business.
* Excellent analytical skills with the ability to focus on the overall vision, and at the same time keep great attention to details.
* Programming language skills in IBM Mainframe z/OS, COBOL, DB2, DL/1.
* Experience in IT solution architecture and additional programming languages such as Java will be considered a benefit.
To enjoy and succeed in the role, you:
* Embrace change and are open to new technologies.
* Are creative with the ability to produce new ideas individually.
* Encourage an environment of team work, where you are known for your cooperative skills.
* You have at least a bachelor degree within Computer Science, professional skills in the English language, both spoken and written.
If it sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 30/09/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Marina Hensman at (marina.hensman@nordea.com
), if you want to know more about this opportunity.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
