Senior IT Delivery Lead
2026-01-24
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will take a hands-on delivery lead role in a major digital transformation within one of Sweden's largest grocery retailers. The focus is to modernize store operations by replacing manual, locally driven processes with digital tools that simplify daily work for store employees and improve efficiency across the retail chain.
You will act as the overall Delivery Lead within Digital Employee Products, driving execution from planning and build to rollout and adoption. The initiative runs as a project within a broader future store operations program and includes deliveries across several teams and dependencies. The technical environment includes web and mobile solutions on Azure, with extensive integrations to SAP S/4HANA and other master and transactional systems.
Job DescriptionDrive day-to-day delivery of digital solutions used in store operations
Establish and maintain delivery plans, milestones, and delivery cadence from build to rollout
Coordinate and drive delivery across 2-3 cross-functional teams
Take hands-on Delivery Lead / Project Manager responsibility for a smaller team building a new store employee application
Work closely with Product Owners and teams on prioritization, backlog refinement, and execution
Manage dependencies, risks, and impediments in a scaled agile context
Ensure rollout readiness, including onboarding, training, and adoption in stores
Produce status updates, decision material, and recommendations for steering groups
Act as a key interface between business, IT, vendors, and external partners
Requirements5+ years of experience as an IT Project Manager, Delivery Lead, or similar role in complex enterprise environments
Proven hands-on delivery responsibility (not solely coordinating)
Experience working with multiple stakeholders, dependencies, and operational user groups
Ability to translate business needs into concrete plans, deliveries, and rollout phases
Experience working with external vendors and multi-supplier setups
Understanding of delivery in Azure-based solution landscapes
Understanding of delivery in integration-heavy architectures (e.g., SAP, POS, master data, inventory, pricing)
Experience delivering large-scale rollout of applications and devices in store or field environments
Understanding of identity, access management, and device lifecycle in operational contexts
Fluent in Swedish and English
Nice to haveExperience from retail, logistics, or other operational environments with low tolerance for disruption
Experience working in scaled agile frameworks (e.g., SAFe)
Experience from complex platform ecosystems such as SAP S/4HANA, POS, inventory, or pricing
Application
