Senior IT Business Analyst
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-20
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate.
Job ID: 25707
We are now looking for a Senior Business Analyst with solid experience from the banking industry that are eager to join us on our current journey of re-engineering our IT landscape within Capital reporting. You will play a crucial role in the project development lifecycle, and you will be allocated to one (or more) projects with a specific role in the execution structure.
We believe our new Senior Business Analyst loves working in cross-functional teams, have a passion for data analysis, data modelling and problem solving, and see their interpersonal communication as one of their strongest skills. If this sounds like you, and you are eager to learn and develop as a Business Analyst, it might be you who we're looking for!
About this opportunity
Meet the Capital Management Requirements & Analysis team. We work in Capital Management reporting and provide data for different reporting solutions, including Basel and Corep, and we specialize in IT analysis, data modelling, and data architecture. Our team is filled with international, diverse, and highly skilled professionals, working with a broad range of technology support that spans across the entire bank.
The team and this position is located in Stockholm, Sweden. This position might require travelling.
What you'll be doing
* Take lead and drive requirements and analysis work that involves multiple stakeholders, ultimately to design sustainable and value adding solutions, this includes: Elicit requirements (functional and non-functional) supported by established frameworks
* Secure requirements traceability during end-to-end development
* Be responsible for requirements documentation and provide know-how throughout the entire software delivery value stream
* Build a contextual understanding of business processes on one hand and functional/technical know-how of our solutions on the other. This requires collaboration between business stakeholders and our developers and to support in building and prioritizing the product backlog
* Perform End-to-end testing to verify that solution is working as expected
* Support User acceptance testing performed by stakeholders
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the four key values that guide us in being at our best. We imagine that you enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table. You're dependable, willing to speak up - even when it's difficult - and committed to empowering others.
We believe that you come from a solid background as a IT Business Analyst in the banking industry, with a thorough understanding of banking, Basel and similar regulations, as well as experience from pushing requirements and analysis work with multiple stakeholders. You probably have excellent communication skills and experience from (and loves) working in globally distributed teams.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
* Minimum 10 years of working experience in IT projects, whereas minimum 5 years working as IT Business Analyst.
* Solid background from banking industry and knowledge within credit risk domain more specifically regulatory reporting covering following areas e.g. collaterals, risk exposure amount, reconciliations, guarantees, risk models.
* Ability to read and understand financial accounting data.
* Good experience in Data analysis using SQL queries.
* Experience from working with Python and/or Power BI
* Configuring in SAP Business Warehouse and/or SAP Bank Analyzer (incl. SAP ABAP)
* Knowledge in basic HANA queries is a plus.
* Experience working in Agile Software development, ideally SAFe framework.
* Full proficiency in verbal and written English.
To be considered for this role, please be aware that you must have a valid Swedish permanent work permit or a European / Swedish citizenship.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 06/10/2024. We will ongoingly be reviewing applications and conducting interviews as we receive them, and might close the recruitment process before the posting end date. Therefore, we ask you to submit your application as soon as possible. Any applications or CVs sent by email, direct messages, or any other channel than our application forms, will not be accepted or considered.
Only for candidates in Sweden: for union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.com
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
