Senior iOS Engineer - Consultant Role within Platform & Partner Integration
We are currently looking for a seasoned iOS Engineer to join a highly collaborative and innovative R&D environment, working on projects that bring our product experience to life across a wide range of global partners and platforms. In this role, you will be part of a cross-functional team that focuses on extending the app experience through deep integrations with strategic partners such as device manufacturers and major tech platforms.
What You'll Be Doing
Collaborating with product managers, designers, and engineers to build and maintain new features that enhance the user experience.
Supporting external partner development teams by offering technical guidance and helping them integrate APIs and SDKs in a scalable and maintainable way.
Participating in regular code reviews, sharing constructive feedback, and maintaining high standards of code quality and architecture.
Who You Are
You have extensive experience in iOS development, particularly with Swift and SwiftUI, and a solid understanding of the iOS ecosystem.
You write clean, maintainable, and idiomatic Swift code, and you're comfortable working within established coding standards and development workflows.
You bring experience from working on SDKs or libraries, with a deep understanding of API design and best practices for building reusable components.
You are familiar with client-server architectures and have hands-on experience integrating RESTful APIs.
You can turn product ideas into robust technical implementations with a strong focus on performance and user experience.
You excel at debugging and troubleshooting, even in complex environments or production scenarios.
You're a clear communicator, a team player, and thrive in a collaborative setting where shared success is the goal.
You have a solid grasp of system design principles, data structures, and algorithmic thinking.
You are quality-focused, with a drive to deliver well-tested and reliable software.
Nice to Have
Proficiency in Android development is a strong bonus.
Experience with audio and media playback technologies, including streaming.
Location
This assignment is based onsite in Stockholm.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
