Senior Infrastructure Engineer - Infrastructure & Operations
Pierce AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-23
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Job title: Senior Infrastructure Engineer — Infrastructure & Operations
Yrkesroll (SSYK): 2523 – Nätverks- och systemtekniker m.fl.
Location: Stockholm
Employment type: Permanent
Extent: Full-time (100 %)
Salary: Fixed monthly salary, from 56 000 SEK/month
Number of positions: 1
Last application date: 2026-07-23
Job Description
Pierce is looking for a Senior Infrastructure Engineer to own and develop our production infrastructure as we scale and move toward a hybrid-cloud setup. You will take end-to-end responsibility across on-prem and cloud — from virtualization and storage to networking, observability, automation and disaster recovery — and help shape technical direction, not just operate it.
You will work within the Infrastructure & Operations team alongside sysadmins, DevOps engineers and IT technicians responsible for all of Pierce's IT operations — a distributed team based in Sweden and Poland.
The role is senior, permanent, full-time, and based in Stockholm.
Key responsibilities
Operate and develop the virtualization and storage platform (VMware/ESXi on Cisco UCS, NetApp) and Linux/Windows / Active Directory environments
Networking, firewalls and connectivity (VLANs, VPN) and edge/CDN (Cloudflare, Akamai)
Drive the hybrid-cloud build-out (AWS and Azure)
Build CI/CD, infrastructure-as-code and automation (GitLab/Jenkins, Ansible, Terraform, container registry, self-hosted runners)
Own observability (Zabbix, ELK, Grafana)
Own secrets and certificate lifecycle management (vault-based secrets at deploy time, automated certificate renewal)
Contribute architecture and technical leadership — design decisions/ADRs (API gateway, Kubernetes networking, cloud organization design)
Incident response and disaster-recovery ownership, including on-call during peak trading
Requirements
At least 3 years' relevant professional experience in infrastructure/systems engineering at a qualified level
Strong Linux, virtualization, networking, monitoring and automation skills
Ability to work independently with senior-level ownership of complex production environments
Meritorious Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23
E-post: sherdor.baratov@piercegroup.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pierce AB
(org.nr 556763-1592)
Fleminggatan 20 A (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9975730