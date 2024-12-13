Senior Information Security Specialist (PCI-DSS)
The Role
Our Information Security team, a core part of Kindred's wider Security department, is committed to upholding the highest standards in protecting our information assets. We're looking for a proactive Information Security Specialist focused on PCI-DSS compliance to join our diverse and dynamic team.
In this role, one of your core responsibilities will be to ensure organisational compliance with the PCI-DSS standard and to lead the implementation of security measures to protect payment card data. In addition, you will collaborate with various departments to identify and mitigate security risks, develop, and enforce security policies, and conduct regular security assessments.
You'll play an essential role in ensuring Kindred Group's PCI-DSS compliance and managing and mitigating the organization's information security risks.
Your Profile
3-5 years of experience in information security, with a solid understanding of PCI-DSS.
Knowledge of ISO/IEC-27001/2 and other related security frameworks.
Proven track record of leading large-scale security projects across technical and administrative domains.
A pragmatic approach to information security, balancing security needs with business goals.
Experience conducting internal or external audits.
Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to translate complex security information for all levels of the organization.Excellent communication and interpersonal
skills.
Desirable
Bachelor's degree in Information Security, Computer Science, or a related field.
Relevant certifications such as PCIP, PCI-ISA/QSA, CISSP or CISM are a plus.
Key Responsibilities
PCI-DSS compliance:
Lead and maintain Kindred's PCI-DSS compliance program, ensuring alignment with new PCI-DSS Version 4 requirements.
Serve as a key contact for PCI-DSS compliance-related inquiries, supporting various teams, including technical departments.
Assess and guide the application of security requirements across different operational environments and recommend actions for improvement.
Other information security responsibilities:
Support compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 and other relevant standards and local regulations.
Collaborate in revising and improving policies and procedures to support compliance programs.
Coordinate audit activities, ensuring teams are prepared for testing and addressing any findings promptly.
Advise on compliance and security matters for new business initiatives.
Stay informed on the latest security trends, threats, and technology advancements.
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way.
Application Process
Click on the "Apply Now" button and complete the short web form. Please add your CV and covering letter in English to let us know your motivation for applying and your salary expectation. Our Talent Acquisition team will be in touch soon. Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such, we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, ages, disability, race, sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework. Kindred has an ESG rating of AAA by MCSI.
