Senior Ict Risk & Dora Sme
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a senior hands-on role in a banking environment where operational resilience and regulatory readiness are high on the agenda. The assignment focuses on driving the implementation of DORA-related requirements in a complex organisation with many stakeholders across business, IT, continuity and resilience functions.
You will help shape how critical business and operational functions are identified, assessed and documented, with a clear link to data assets, supporting ICT environments and key dependencies. The role also covers business impact analysis, continuity and recovery planning, and the design of controls that strengthen ICT risk management and operational resilience.
This is a great opportunity for you who enjoy combining regulatory understanding with practical execution in a large-scale, business-critical setting where your work will have clear impact.
Job DescriptionYou will drive and support the implementation of DORA-related requirements within the workstream.
You will identify, assess and document business and operational functions and map their end-to-end value chains, data assets, ICT environments and dependencies.
You will assess criticality, facilitate business impact analyses and define RTOs and RPOs.
You will contribute to the development of business and ICT continuity and recovery plans.
You will support the design and implementation of controls related to ICT risk and operational resilience.
You will work closely with stakeholders across business, IT, and continuity, crisis management and resilience functions.
You will analyse and interpret DORA requirements, including relevant regulatory technical standards.
RequirementsExtensive experience in ICT risk management, business continuity, ICT continuity and recovery planning.
Proven experience from DORA implementation within financial services.
Good understanding of ICT environments in a business context.
Experience conducting BIAs and linking business impact to supporting ICT environments.
Solid understanding of controls and regulatory frameworks related to DORA and ICT risk.
Experience working in large, complex organisations with multiple stakeholders.
Ability to work across both business and IT with a holistic perspective.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience working with ISO 22301.
Familiarity with process mapping and documentation approaches or tools related to BIA work.
Consulting experience.
Knowledge of a Nordic language.
A proactive, structured and analytical way of working in an agile environment.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7648834-1970828". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9879945