Senior HSE Consultant
Cowi AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2026-02-16
Are you a driven and experienced HSE professional? Would you like to work with creating a sustainable future? If so, come and work with us and take the next step in your professional development!
Be part of the solutions that will enable a better tomorrow
We are colleagues working together with customers supporting the green transition.
We are now looking for an experienced Senior HSE Consultant who wants to join us on this exciting journey. By working with us, you'll have the chance to participate in exciting projects, implement innovative solutions, and be a vital part of our success story.
This role requires an on-site presence, as you will closely collaborate with our construction teams in ongoing projects. Your involvement on-site is crucial to ensuring safety compliance, conducting assessments, and fostering a proactive safety culture among contractors.
As a part of this role, you will be responsible for the following key tasks in our projects:
Discipline lead for HSE in our multidisciplinary Industry projects. Coordinate, plan and secure progress
Follow up on risk assessments, including Hazid, Hazop, LOPA, SIL, HazCon etc
Have an overview of HSE activities for delivery of a safe design, execution and construction and the ability to lead a specific area, such as fire and explosion protection
HSE laws, regulations, requirements, and standards
Provide support to other disciplines during the engineering; both decisions and a design with respect to HSE
On-site support to our construction teams to plan, manage, coordinate and monitor contractors ensuring contractors fulfil HSE training and build a pro-active safety culture and behavior. Reviewing Contractor Method Statements & Risk assessments, perform joint Construction Hazard Assessments (HazCon) together with customers. Lead Safety Rounds, ensure reporting of risk observations, near-misses and accidents and assisting with assessments and accident prevention.
Your skills. Our team. Together we create the future
The first step to success in this role is that you are eager to collaborate with the people around you, whether they are colleagues, partners or customers. Developing ties with others is something you do by acting respectfully and delivering on your promises. And you never get set in your ways, but keep exploring new insights and ways to improve.
On top of that, you will have:
Health & Safety training or education and experience from process industry
Ability to communicate effectively in Swedish language
A place to work and so much more
At COWI, we work together with our customers to shape a sustainable and livable world. We do it by applying our knowledge and curiosity - and sometimes even our courage - to create the solutions the world needs today to enable a better tomorrow. That is why we say no to fossil-based projects and aspire to have 100 per cent of our revenue come from activities that move our customers towards sustainability.
We value differences and development and cultivate an environment of belonging and having fun. Because that is what brings out the best in you, at work and at home.
With offices primarily located in Scandinavia, the UK, North America and India, we are currently 8,000 people who bring their expertise in engineering, architecture, energy and environment into play.
Do you have questions?
If you have any unanswered questions about the role or what we have to offer, please reach out to Head of discipline, Krister Thudén krtu@cowi.com
.
Get to know us even better at our website, www.cowi.com,
where you can learn more about our projects, our strategy, what we want to achieve and what life is like at COWI.
Equal Opportunities for All
At COWI, we value equal opportunities for all employees and applicants based on individual circumstances without regard to gender, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, or age. Så ansöker du
