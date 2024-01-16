Senior Hardware Responsible - Inverter & Power Electronics
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We seek a Hardware Responsible within Inverter & Power Electronics to join an automotive company in Gothenburg.
This is a two-year consultant contract starting February 19th, 2024.
25% remote work is possible.
Assignment Description
This is a fantastic opportunity to work with new powertrain control development. You will work as part of a top-performance in-house team with highly skilled people to create world-class powertrain solutions. The scope ranges from hybrid engine control systems to fully electric powertrains with functions such as electrical drive units, inverters, and transmissions.
You will be responsible for understanding customers' requirements, especially within Power Electronics and Electrified applications, and finding efficient solutions with suppliers and co-workers in the designing solutions team.
What will you do?
As a Hardware Responsible, you will lead and coordinate the development of inverters and rotors in different project phases. You will be part of a team of Hardware and Software engineers and work closely with your Hardware colleagues daily.
You will be the single point of contact towards the supplier for the product you are responsible for and need to secure the technology, cost, and timing to meet the project targets.
You need technical insight into the requirements and construction of your area to have constructive dialogues with the customer and the supplier.
Requirements
M.Sc. in Electrical or Mechatronics
Experience in the electronic design of inverters and other power electronic components, with a good understanding of analogue and digital electronics. You also have good knowledge of circuit simulations and PCB design (schematic and layout).
Skills and experience in developing hardware, defining test scope, and analysing test results.
Knowing signal integrity, EMC, electrical standards, and requirements within the automotive industry is a merit.
Good knowledge of the Swedish language is desirable.
Required skills
Power Electronics
Rotor
Inverters
Electronics
PCB Design
Emc
English, written and spoken
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Göteborg Jobbnummer
8397490