Senior Hardware Engineer
ARM Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-01-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ARM Sweden AB i Lund
Job Overview
Are you an individual who is passionate about digital hardware design and its application in safety-critical systems? The GPU Functional Safety team at Arm is looking for an experienced engineer to help design and verify systems that will shape the future of safety-critical applications such as ADAS and autonomous driving.
Responsibilities
As part of our team, you will contribute from the early stages of idea conception, through RTL-based design and implementation, to the verification of safety mechanisms-ensuring compliance with ISO 26262 standards in our GPU product line.
As a hardware design engineer, you will make a significant impact by:
Writing design documentation and managing requirements
Taking ownership of complex work packages and driving them to completion
Implementing complex digital systems using system Verilog
Performing front-end implementation tasks such as synthesis, logic equivalence checking, power analysis and optimization, and X-propagation checking
Required Skills and Experience
Strong understanding of computer architecture and system fundamentals
MS or PhD in Electrical or Computer Engineering
5 to 10 years of experience in RTL design
Experience with RTL design for complex ASICs and SoCs using Verilog and/or SystemVerilog
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work effectively within a highly collaborative team
A growth mindset with a desire to raise both personal and team performance standards
Familiarity or experience in the following:
Static design checks
Synthesis and timing analysis
Power management techniques
X-propagation analysis
Version control tools such as Git
Additional Qualities That Will Help Your Application Stand Out:
Knowledge or experience with functional safety concepts and standards (e.g., ISO 26262, IEC 61508); experience working on Automotive IP or SoCs
Scripting proficiency in Perl, TCL, or Python
Experience with Linux, shell scripting, and Makefiles
Familiarity with requirement management tools (e.g., Dimensions)
Experience with RTL bring-up using formal verification (JasperGold)
Experience with project management tools (e.g., Jira) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: lena.sarnblom@arm.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arm Sweden AB
(org.nr 556715-4868), https://careers.arm.com/
Emdalavägen 6 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Jobbnummer
9707532