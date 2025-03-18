Senior Gameplay Programmer (UE)
2025-03-18
Avalanche Studios Group is currently working on many exciting projects for our players. To continue doing so, we're now looking for a Gameplay Engineer to join one of our prototyping teams.
As part of this team, you'll play an important role in contributing to the creation of immersive and creative experiences. This is an opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation and experimentation while collaborating with our talented engineering team to leverage Unreal technology. The person we're looking for will be based in either our Stockholm or Liverpool studio.
As a Gameplay programmer, you will work in our prototyping team and be responsible for driving core gameplay features, as well as collaborating with programmers and designers.
What you'll do
Experiment with game design and use rapid prototyping while having architectural and algorithmic decisions in mind
Work closely with design to create and iterate on gameplay features
Optimise and fix bugs in existing gameplay systems
Contribute with innovative ideas on all aspects of game development
Work closely with your peers in a small, tight-knit team
Who you are
Advanced knowledge of C++ and ability to code and architect gameplay mechanics and tools
Experience using Unreal Engine in a professional environment
Experience working on multiplayer features and understanding network replication in Unreal Engine.
Gameplay programming experience from shipping at least one game
Creative problem-solving skills where you like to think innovatively
Good communication and collaboration skills
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
