Senior Gameplay Animator
2024-09-19
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is now looking for a Senior Gameplay Animator for the Max Payne 1 & 2 remake.
Do you want to create exciting and memorable gameplay experiences, crafting dynamic in-game animations for all our players to enjoy?
As a Senior Gameplay Animator in our Shrike team, you'll have the chance to be a key influencer in bringing a true classic to the audiences of today, crafting an experience that players will enjoy time and time again. You area passionate animator, with a good understanding of the craft and the ability to push the technical requirements of gameplay animations.
We enthusiastically welcome diverse viewpoints and backgrounds. We at Remedy value and are committed to ensuring an inclusive and safe work environment for all our team members.
What you get to do
In this role you will have the chance to bring the characters to life by creating and maintaining high quality animations.
You will predominantly develop and animate third-person player characters and their weapons/props, utilizing motion capture and hand-key techniques where needed.
You will successfully collaborate with Programmers and Designers to enable fast prototyping workflows, secure animation quality, and make sure that the design guidelines are met.
You will design, capture and help integrate animations into our own proprietary Northlight engine while ensuring technical constraints are met.
You will also collaborate with the project team, communicating effectively and proactively, so that the development process runs smoothly.
You enjoy mentoring other team members, helping them to grow and improve their skills.
What you bring to the role
You are an experienced Animator, having already worked in game development, with solid skills in keyframe animation (great sense of weight, timing and strong posing)
You have a strong understanding of Motion Builder and mocap data editing techniques for games.
You are able to craft appealing animations, having an excellent understanding of shape, composition and layout.
You have experience using game engines and hands-on experience working with state machine/blend tree solutions (knowledge of motion matching is a plus).
You can give and receive constructive feedback when interacting with other team members, keeping the focus on making the best game possible.
It's a plus if you have prior experience and knowledge of any scripting or programming languages.
What is in it for you?
At Remedy you get to work on awesome, memorable gaming experiences for our players, in a studio where your input is valued and your creative freedom is encouraged.
We work in an environment that values both individual and teamwork, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard & workload stays sensible. We believe in and support work-life balance. Happy people work better!
We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions.
We have two offices, one in Finland, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and one in Stockholm, Sweden. Both locations are well known for their exceptional quality of life, free education and pristine nature at your doorstep.
If you are not already in Finland or Sweden, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we take care of everything else.
Our studio is embracing a hybrid work model that gives you the flexibility to work from home and have valuable face-to-face time with your colleagues.
To apply, please fill in the application form with your demo reel, CV (in English) and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
