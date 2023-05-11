Senior Game Designer
2023-05-11
At Avalanche Studios Group, we are looking for a Senior Game Designer - Engagement Team to join our team to work on our upcoming AAA title Contraband - a co-op smuggler's paradise game set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan. Contraband is a brand-new IP published by Xbox Game Studios. Avalanche Studios is the division dedicated to ambitious, externally published, AAA open-world games like the Just Cause series, Mad Max and Rage 2.
The Position
As a Senior Game Designer, you will be asked to take on a variety of implementation and feature design challenges to help bring great gameplay and live experiences to players, such as:
• Experience of the entire product life cycle from concepting and prototypes all the way to driving results across frequent post launch live experiences
• Will be accountable with creating and deploying successful gameplay and systems to drive enhanced player acquisition, retention and monetization strategies.
• Data-driven design prowess to influence live game systems and economies
• Author, development and unify live game design across all teams
• Work with Product Owner and Product Live director to evolve existing designs to increase KPIs (eg. Retention goals, Monetization conversion rates).
• Collaborating with coworkers and other teams (design, art, animation, programming, etc.) to align on expectations and execution
• Identify trends and evaluate the suitability to our current games.
• Playing the game and becoming an authority on how the game plays
To thrive in the Game Design department, a successful candidate needs to be willing and have the ability to learn new tools and workflows. You can motivate both yourself and others, you are articulate, have strong conceptual skills and the ability to communicate ideas visually and verbally. You need to have a passion for games and an ability to articulate that passion clearly and analytically.
Qualifications
• 5+ years in a game design role with at least 2 years in live operations
• Proven ability to contribute to releasable gameplay in a production environment
• Proven ability to iterate and change gameplay based on feedback
• Proven ability to create viable design solutions on paper
• Experience prototyping as well as production
Expectations on a Designer at Avalanche
• Seeking and achieving alignment with conflicting requirements and opinions.
• A drive to improve workflows, knowledge sharing and community
• A diligent gamer
• Vast and up to date knowledge of released games - able to draw references
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity. Så ansöker du
