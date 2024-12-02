Senior Functional Safety Engineer
2024-12-02
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development centre in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden). See
Role:
Creating and maintaining the project safety plan in alignment with project management and engineering teams according to Volvo Product Development System (VPDS)
Analyse the incoming functional safety requirements
Perform the technical safety concept & FTA (fault tree analysis)
Define the technical safety requirements that goes into HW & SW design
Review & perform the FMEA & DFA (dependant failure analysis)
Review & perform the HW metrics / FMEDA
Support our test engineers with the test case specification reviews for functional safety validation
Review of safety verification & validation reports
Prepare the Safety Case with all the relevant documentation
Support the System & HW designers within & outside Power Electronics department related to FuSa design of power conversion products
Required Qualification:
Should have 10 years of experience for Senior Functional Safety Engineer and 15+ years of experience for Architects.
Working with all the relevant ISO 26262 parts which is must qualification to perform within this role
Working with automotive systems up to ASIL C
Working with automotive systems complete product development life cycle
Strong first principles design approach in power electronics domain
Working with DC/DC, AC/DC or DC/AC converters
Working with cross functional teams & leading the functional safety discussions
