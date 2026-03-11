Senior Fullstack Engineer | Tax Technology and Operations | Stockholm
Ernst & Young AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Uppsala
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We are looking for a great colleague to join our EY Tech People team as a Senior Fullstack Engineer, where you will play a pivotal role in building innovative tax automation tools and AI-integrated platforms across several business-critical products. Our mission is to enhance efficiency, quality, and satisfaction in tax and compliance workflows, serving thousands of clients with accurate and compliant tax filings.
As part of a dynamic organization operating across the Nordics (DK, FI, SE, NO), you will collaborate with a talented group of engineers, designers, researchers and product managers in a flat, informal structure. While experience in tax law is beneficial, a passion for technology and collaboration is what we truly value.
Your key responsibilities
Building end-to-end tax automation features from React frontends to Node.js backends
Developing AI-integrated platforms with seamless user experiences and robust data processing
Close collaboration with designers, product managers, and fellow developers as well as sparring with users and researchers to understand tax workflows in detail
Contributing to internal tooling and developer experience, including AI-assisted development workflows, MCP server implementations, and prompt libraries
Working across a range of products and problem spaces in the fullstack domain
Skills and attributes for success
Frontend Expertise (Required):
React/TypeScript: Extensive experience with modern hooks, state management, and performance optimization
Modern Tooling: Experience with build tools (Vite/webpack), testing frameworks (Cypress/Playwright), and Kubernetes deployments
Complex UI Development: Building multi-step workflows, sophisticated form validation, and responsive interfaces
Backend Proficiency (Required):
Node.js: Extensive experience with Express, async programming, and RESTful API development
MongoDB: Strong experience with document design, aggregation pipelines, and performance optimization
Python Integration: Experience with FastAPI, report generation, and GenAI pipeline integration
System Integration: Third-party API integration, microservices patterns, and MCP implementations
What we offer
EY's Tech People organization works as a focused tech product team, driven by user needs and product impact. You'll work closely with tax professionals, allowing your full-stack solutions to generate immediate feedback and real value. You'll own features end-to-end-from idea to deployment-while developing your skills alongside talented engineers in areas such as React best practices, Node.js performance, and AI integration.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 22nd of March 2026. Selection and interviews are ongoing. For questions regarding the recruitment process, contact Maria Thuy Truong at Maria.Thuy.Truong@ey.com
- Start date by agreement. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we promote an inclusive environment and value diversity. We encourage applications from candidates with different backgrounds and strive for a fair recruitment process. If you need support or adjustments, please contact us.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9791891