Senior Fullstack Developer
2025-09-16
Assignment Overview
We are seeking a Senior Fullstack Developer to join a team responsible for building a feature-rich portal that provides advanced tools and applications for a wide range of users. The work involves enabling troubleshooting and data analysis in a microservices-based architecture for connected solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Develop both frontend and backend components for new tools and applications, following best practices and high-quality standards.
Deploy, operate, and maintain the portal and its backend services, continuously improving performance, reliability, and cost efficiency.
Participate in the design and implementation of new features, ensuring scalability and robustness.
Candidate Profile
You have a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for modern technologies. You are a clear communicator who can connect technical details with business needs, and you thrive in a collaborative team environment. Curiosity, a proactive mindset, and a customer-focused attitude are key to success in this role.
Required Skills & Experience
5+ years of professional experience as a Fullstack Developer (personal/hobby projects demonstrating ability are also valuable).
Strong knowledge of JavaScript, React, React Hooks, Redux, TypeScript, and RTL queries.
Hands-on experience with microservices architecture.
Practical understanding of API gateways and APIs (REST, GraphQL).
Solid backend development skills with Java 11, Spring Boot, JMS, RESTful APIs, and asynchronous server-side programming.
Database experience with MongoDB and PostgreSQL.
Familiarity with AWS services such as SNS, SQS, Lambda, and related resources.
Experience with Git or similar source control systems.
A structured approach to process improvements, combined with a proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
Experience working in Agile teams (SCRUM or Kanban).
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Desirable Competencies
Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or similar field.
Experience with DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines.
Knowledge of AI tools such as AWS Q or Copilot.
This is a consultant assignment with ongoing selection, so early applications are encouraged.
About Rasulson Consulting
