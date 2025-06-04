Senior Fullstack Developer
About InformaIT
Do you want to be a part of a fast-growing SaaS company that innovates proofreading? Then InformaIT is the right place for you.
For the last twenty years, InformaIT has been innovating proofreading to make it foolproof. Although remarkable, the human eye is not always reliable. That's why we exist: to give the human factor a break while making proofreading much faster and wholly accurate so that our customers can save time while never worrying about flaws in artwork production.
In other words, we are innovative creators of fully GAMP5-validated proofreading software - designed to detect deviations and present them in a printable report. Since Inform Content Compare is 100 percent web-based and free from plugins, you only need a browser. And you know what? Anyone can use our products. On any platform, anytime, anywhere.
Our customers range from the pharmaceutical industry to food and beverages and advertising agencies. Using our Content Compare suite; our customers get professional help, from the early draft stages to the finished print. That is what we like to call accuracy made easy.
About the role
Are you an experienced full-stack developer who enjoys the latest tech and deep algorithmic challenges?
You'll scale our systems, set technical direction, and move smoothly between architecture discussions and hands-on code. As we modernize our stack, you'll introduce advanced image- and text-analysis, strengthen the mathematical backbone, and act as a technical sounding board for the team.
What You'll Do as a Senior Fullstack Developer
We're seeking a talented Fullstack Developer who values creativity and enjoys working in a collaborative, open environment. You'll have the freedom to bring your ideas to life, influence technical directions, and play an essential role in shaping our future.
Create: Build and refine features that elevate user experience - from UI to low-level performance, prototyping ideas and validating them with product & UX.
Collaborate: Partner with design, R&D and customer teams to deliver secure, scalable, user-friendly solutions - and share knowledge across disciplines.
Innovate: Drive the stack forward with modern tools and advanced techniques for precise image comparison, flexible geometric transforms, and intelligent layout mapping. You'll influence the technical roadmap and uphold coding standards.
Impact: Deliver solutions relied on by our global customer base every day while mentoring colleagues and raising the quality bar.
What we're looking for
We prize solid engineering craft, algorithms, geometry and .NET expertise, but just as much we value people who are curious, eager to learn, and thrive in a collaborative, diverse team.
Strong expertise in .NET and modern JavaScript frameworks
Proven ability to guide architecture or solve complex problems together with others
Vector geometry, trigonometry and projection maths (correlation, collision, projection)
Interest or experience in image processing, text/layout analysis, or computational geometry
Ability to optimize performance and write clean, well-structured C#
Fluent English and an eagerness to share knowledge
PDF/document-management experience is a plus
Additional Experience We'd Love
Google Cloud or another container-driven cloud platform
An interest in scaling and performance optimisation
Secure coding and modern DevSecOps practices
Practical AI/ML for use in products or production pipelines
Why InformaIT
At InformaIT, we believe in creating an environment where everyone can thrive. We offer:
Flexibility: We understand the importance of work-life balance and provide flexible working hours. We'd love to have you by our side in our central office in downtown Malmö, but as life is constantly changing, we have no problem with you working from home. We employ a 30-day paid vacation for those special days when we just want time for ourselves and our loved ones.
Supportive culture: We foster a culture of inclusion where everyone's ideas and contributions are valued. You get to be part of a diverse international group of skilled innovators composed of front- and backend developers and UX specialists.
Growth Opportunities: As we grow, so do you. We support continuous learning and offer opportunities to expand your skills. You get monthly learning days where you can focus on whatever you want to explore.
Influence: We shape both the platform and our ways of working together; your voice counts
Well-being: Tax-free wellness allowance up to SEK 5,000 per year
Apart from being part of a fast-growing SaaS company that brings customers proven value, you will also be included in a driven, ambitious, and inspiring team with the opportunity to develop and grow with the company. We are also on an exciting expansion journey, meaning you will work towards a global market and different industries.
Please submit your application in English since it is our primary corporate language.
