Senior Fullstack Developer
Etraveli Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and exclusively serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow, we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey.
Do you want to be part of it?
We are currently looking for an experienced Fullstack developer with heavy front-end focus, to join one of our teams in Gothenburg working on internal customer service tools, where we are continuously looking to find new ways of working, implement changes that decrease complexity and provide the tools for our colleagues to do their best work.
What you will be doing
You will be working in a customer-facing team, with initiatives related to corporate expansion projects. Your day-to-day responsibilities will involve developing/maintaining our front-end software systems and facing fresh challenges along with your team members. The successful candidate must be knowledgeable in the field of software development and eager to contribute & work in a fast-paced, ever changing environment.
You will be part of a cross-functional agile team responsible for the entire development life cycle including analysis, design, implementation and testing.
You will work closely with other software developers, product owners and UX designers.
You will be reviewing code, and your code will be reviewed.
Our stack:
You will be using various technologies such as React, Javascript, TypeScript, NextJS, Java, Jest, Git, Redux, Playwright, but not just that; you will be experimenting with innovative ones as well.
Of course you don't have to be familiar with all of our tech stack. We will support you in your journey with us.
Requirements
8+ years professional experience of web development.
Professional experience of working with JavaScript, Typescript and React.
Experience in backend development, especially with Java - testing, troubleshooting and automation techniques.
You take pride in and set high standards for your work.
As a team player you are keen to learn and share your knowledge efficiently with the rest of your team.
Professional proficiency in English.
It's also nice if you have
A university degree in Computer Science or equivalent
Experience in NextJS and search engine optimization
Experience in developing with Accessibility in mind
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Brand New Office in the City, located in the heart of Gothenburg at Merkurhuset, close to public transport and great lunch spots
Inclusive Culture Celebrating Diversity; a vibrant team representing many nationalities and cultures as well as regular cultural events and celebrations to share traditions from around the world
Afterworks & social gatherings to unwind, socialize, and strengthen team bonds
Breakfast at the Office every morning to start the day right
Conferences, Workshops and other opportunities for personal and professional growth
Wellness Benefit; annual healthcare allowance for gym memberships, massages, or other wellness activities, as per Swedish Tax Agency guidelines.
Comprehensive Pension and Health Insurance; full coverage through partners, ensuring quick assistance in case of illness or injury.
Hackathons and Dev Week
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group.
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684)
411 21 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9119093