Senior Fullstack Developer
Effektify AB / Datajobb / Halmstad Visa alla datajobb i Halmstad
2026-04-28
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Effektify AB i Halmstad
Do you enjoy building products end-to-end and making complex systems feel reliable, useful, and easy to work with? Effektify is now looking for a Senior Fullstack Developer to build and improve a platform that turns marketing, e-commerce, and business data into clearer insights and better decisions.
About the role
In this role at Effektify, you will work across both frontend and backend, with a bit more weight on the backend, data, and cloud side of the product.
You will build features that span the full chain - from APIs, databases, integrations, and business logic to product flows in React, TypeScript, and Next.js. A big part of the role is making sure the platform is not just feature-rich, but stable, scalable, and easy to keep developing over time.
You will work closely with Martin, our CTO, and the broader tech team, most of which is based in Halmstad. Since the team is still relatively small, you will have broad ownership and a real chance to shape both technical decisions and the product itself.
What you will work on
Your work will include a mix of:
Building product features end-to-end across frontend, backend, and data flows
Developing and improving APIs, backend logic, and integrations between different data sources
Working with databases such as PostgreSQL and MySQL
Building and refining product experiences in React, TypeScript, and Next.js
Improving structure, performance, and maintainability across the stack
Working close to cloud and infrastructure-related parts of the platform as the product grows
Using modern AI tools in development to move faster, test ideas, and improve implementation quality
Examples of projects and focus areas
In the first phase, your work may include areas such as:
End-to-end product features for connected data
Build features that bring together data from ad platforms, e-commerce systems, analytics tools, and business systems - and make that data useful in the product.
Backend and integration work that supports scale
Improve APIs, data flows, and backend structure so the platform becomes easier to develop, more reliable, and better equipped for new use cases.
Cloud and infrastructure improvements
Work close to deployment, environments, and technical foundations that help the platform scale in a stable and maintainable way.
Team and setup
A large part of the tech team is based in Halmstad, and for this role that is the preferred location.
We would like you to work from the Halmstad office around 2-3 days per week. The rest can be flexible depending on what makes sense for you and the team.
This is a good environment for you if you enjoy working in a smaller team where decision paths are short, ownership is high, and good ideas are taken seriously. Your initiative will matter here.
What we are looking for
Required
Several years of experience in system development, with a clear focus on fullstack or backend-heavy fullstack
Strong skills in React, TypeScript, and Next.js
Experience building backend logic, APIs, and product functionality end-to-end
Experience working with databases such as PostgreSQL or MySQL
Comfortable working in modern product environments with cloud-based systems and deployments
Fluent English, written and spoken
Nice to have
Experience with PHP / Laravel
Experience with AWS
Experience with Infrastructure as Code, for example Terraform
Experience from marketing platforms, e-commerce, or other data-heavy products
Good Swedish, written and spoken
Who are you?
We are looking for a developer who is:
Curious and forward-leaning
Interested in new technologies and quick to test better ways of working
Comfortable using modern AI tools as part of daily development
Happy to take responsibility and move things forward
Motivated by broad scope and a close connection between product decisions and implementation
About Effektify
Effektify is a profitable scale-up with 50+ employees and 350+ customers. Since 2021, we have grown from a small founding team into a multi-office company with strong momentum, a working product, and a lot of room to shape what comes next.
At Effektify, we help companies understand what drives marketing performance and what to do next. Our platform brings together data from sources such as Google, Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, analytics tools, Shopify, WooCommerce, and financial systems. That creates a product environment with many integrations, large amounts of connected data, and a constant need for solid backend structure as the platform grows.
For a fullstack developer, that means working on more than isolated features. You will help shape the systems, data flows, and product functionality that make the platform reliable, scalable, and useful in practice.
Practical details
Location: Preferably Halmstad, with office presence around 2-3 days per week
Employment type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Fixed market-rate salary
Start date: By agreement
Apply
Send your application and a few lines about yourself and why this role caught your interest.
For questions, feel free to email martin.lundin@effektify.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HIC-212469". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Effektify AB
(org.nr 559306-3604)
302 47 HALMSTAD Jobbnummer
9881318