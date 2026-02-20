Senior Full-Stack Developer (Python)
2026-02-20
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
For a telecom organization, we're looking for a full-stack developer with strong backend focus in Python to help strengthen in-house expertise. You'll join a small team responsible for many applications, where ownership, initiative, and the ability to quickly understand existing systems are key. The assignment centers on maintaining stability and continuity in delivery, proactively identifying risks, and improving how the systems run in production.
Job DescriptionTake ownership of parts of the system, including maintenance and lifecycle improvements
Troubleshoot issues, support operations, and monitor automated flows
Drive continuous improvements to increase stability, reliability, and maintainability
Work with automation, integrations, APIs, and database logic
Follow internal security practices and uphold high coding standards
RequirementsStrong skills in Python
Solid backend development experience in production systems
Experience building and maintaining APIs, integrations, and database logic
Good understanding of secure coding and development practices
Ability to work according to established security routines and policies
Experience with Git and modern development workflows (CI/CD)
Comfortable working in console-based and Unix environments
Fluent in Swedish and English
Nice to haveExperience with PHP
JavaScript and frontend libraries (e.g., Nodejs, Vue)
Experience working with MySQL and Postgres
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Application deadline: 2026-02-27
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7268565-1852744". Omfattning
This is a full-time position.

Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9753913