Senior Full-Stack Developer
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-06-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Malmö
, Kalmar
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses — including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others — rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We are looking for a Senior Full-Stack Developer to join our team in Malmö. This is a hybrid role, with the team working together from the office three (3) days per week, helping build the experiences that power our messaging network.
You will work with a modern micro-frontend architecture built on React, TypeScript, and GraphQL. On the backend side, we use TypeScript & Node.js to build necessary functionality, and we host our platform on AWS using Kubernetes and Docker.
In this role you will be responsible for:
Build reliable systems - develop graphical user interfaces for portals, using React, TypeScript, and GraphQL.
Build high-quality solutions that are maintainable over the long term.
Operate in the cloud - deploy and maintain services in AWS, using Docker and Kubernetes.
Participate in code reviews, lead technical discussions, and mentor peers to help continuously improve our engineering standards.
Drive features from the initial whiteboard sketch through to deployment, monitoring, and iteration.
REQUIREMENTS
We are looking for an experienced developer who values building systems that scale. You should be comfortable navigating ambiguous problems, communicating clearly, and collaborating across teams.
Minimum 5 years of professional software development experience, with a strong focus on full-stack web application development.
Strong, hands-on experience with React, TypeScript, GraphQL, NodeJS.
A pragmatic approach to architecture - You have strong experience designing REST and GraphQL APIs.
You are comfortable operating in AWS cloud environment and have practical experience with Kubernetes and Docker.
You are familiar with database design and have worked with both relational and NoSQL databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English
Must currently reside in and be eligible for employment in Malmö, Sweden.
Relocation and visa sponsorship are not available for this role.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), http://www.sinch.com
Lokgatan 8 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9974965