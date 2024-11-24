Senior Full Stack Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This role is within our Commercial Digital team, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer. You will be responsible for developing software for consumer facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. We create the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts of Volvo cars. Your responsibilities will include rapid development of prototypes/concepts and mainly product development.
You and Your Skills
You are a seasoned full stack software engineer, familiar with backend coding using Java, C# or Kotlin, and frontend coding using JavaScript or TypeScript. To succeed in this role, you should be comfortable with ambiguity in requirements and possess an iterative development mindset. You thrive in a continuous delivery environment and display a growth mindset. Your ability to write software that fellow engineers can understand, alongside your experience in deploying, running, and scaling code in production, sets you apart. You excel in co-creation practices like pair programming, show empathy towards users, fellow engineers, and co-workers, and maintain an open mind with a willingness to learn and help others learn.
What You'll Do
In this role, you will work with Microservices & Event Driven Architecture, leveraging your knowledge in Java or C# and their related ecosystems. You'll be responsible for choosing the right designs for given problems, deploying and managing applications using Kubernetes in a cloud setting (Azure or AWS is a big plus), and developing UIs with HTML and CSS using your expertise in TypeScript and JavaScript. Additionally, you'll:
• Build and maintain applications using frameworks such as React or Next.js
• Implement and manage micro front ends and BFFs
What You'll Bring
You have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a proven ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet business objectives. Excellent communication and collaboration skills are essential, along with experience working in cross-functional teams. You can work autonomously as a senior individual contributor in a dynamic team environment, yet you are also a team player who can mentor less senior engineers. You also:
* Design your components with testability and longevity in mind
* Show empathy towards users, fellow engineers, and co-workers
* Have an open mind and willingness to learn and help others learn
Locaton: Gothenburg, Sweden
What's in it for you
You'll be part of an amazing team that builds and improves Volvo Cars' customer identity & access management platform. We strive to constantly ship relevant features that improve our customer journeys and support a secure experience of Volvo Cars' digital services. In the team, we aim to keep things simple and focus on what matters most, while at the same time making sure we learn new things and have a lot of fun together. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity and this sounds like a team that fits you, we would love to hear from you! Ersättning
