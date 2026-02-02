Senior Frontend / JavaScript Developer - Hemfrid Stockholm
2026-02-02
We are looking for a Senior Frontend / JavaScript Developer!
Hemfrid is the leading provider of home services in Sweden. We don't just aim to deliver services of the highest quality - we strive to improve people's quality of life. Our technology platform enables smooth, modern, and accessible digital experiences for both customers and employees, all working toward the same goal: making everyday life easier.
Hemfrid is part of the KEYTO Group, with the ambition to build the leading technology-driven full-service platform for household services. We are dedicated to unlocking quality of life. We strongly believe in technology, product thinking, and cross-functional teams as key drivers for innovation and outstanding user experiences.
About the role
As a Senior Frontend / JavaScript Developer, you are a key contributor within our web and frontend team. You will build, maintain, and evolve user interfaces and frontend architecture across customer-facing and internal systems. The role combines deep technical expertise with a strong focus on product quality and user experience.
You will work closely with designers, backend developers, and product owners to translate business needs into stable, accessible, and high-performing solutions. You actively contribute to technical decision-making, code quality, and the continuous development of the team.
Your responsibilities include:
• Developing and maintaining modern web applications with a strong focus on user experience, performance, and accessibility. * Taking ownership of frontend architecture, structure, and long-term code health. * Collaborating closely with UX/UI, backend, and product teams to deliver cohesive solutions. * Driving technical improvements, refactoring, and frontend best practices within the team. * Participating in code reviews and knowledge sharing to continuously raise the team's quality and delivery capability. * Ensuring solutions work seamlessly across devices and browsers. * Contributing to sustainable development practices with a strong emphasis on quality, stability, and continuous improvement.
Your profile
• 5+ years of experience in frontend development using JavaScript and modern frameworks (e.g. React, Vue, or similar). * Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, and web standards, including accessibility (a11y). * Experience working with APIs and integrating with backend services. * Familiarity with modern development workflows such as Git, CI/CD, and automated testing. * Fluent in English, both spoken and written. * Experience with TypeScript, design systems, or cloud-based environments is considered a plus.
Who you are
• Self-driven, curious, and comfortable taking ownership of both details and the bigger picture. * Quality-oriented, with a strong sense of responsibility for both code and user experience. * A collaborative team player who enjoys sharing knowledge and improving together. * Solution-oriented and comfortable navigating complex technical environments.
Application
This is a full-time position with a start date according to agreement. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
We look forward to hearing from you!
If you have any questions about the role or our recruitment process, please contact us at hr@hemfrid.se
