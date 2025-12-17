Senior Frontend Developer x 2
2025-12-17
Professional Galaxy is looking for two Senior Frontend developers for an assignment in Gothenburg, involving frontend development of new features in a product.
Detalis -Location: Gothenburg. -We are reviewing candidates continuously. -Start: Asap, the date mentioned is indicative. Requirements
• Ember experience -React -Redux -MirageJS -Playwright / react-testing-lib (Unit and functional testing) -Storybook (working with and maintaining web components library) -JavaScript / TypeScript -Jenkins familiarity -Docker familiarity -Jira/confluence (Issue tracking) -Git -Linux -experience working in large /international org
Language: Fluency in English
Offer due date: 2025-12-21
Duration: 2026-01-01 - 2026-08-31
Please apply directly through our system with:
• -Your updated CV
• -Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
