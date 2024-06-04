Senior Fpga Developer
2024-06-04
You will be part of the Business Unit Grid Integration, located in Västerås. Grid and Power Quality Solutions Services (GPQSS) technologies provide more power and control in existing AC as well as green-field networks and have minimal environmental impact. With a complete portfolio and in-house manufacturing of key components, Hitachi Energy is a reliable partner in shaping the grid of the future. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com/offering/product-and-system/facts.
At GPQSS you will create a sustainable future. If you are ready to meet the technological challenges within control and protection systems - together with a team of driven senior experts - then you can expect an equally exciting and ever-changing time ahead of you. We are looking to strengthen our control application team.
Your responsibilities:
FPGA implementation for future-, existing- and legacy control systems.
Collaborate with the design team to develop the next generation Valve Control Unit.
Verification in various test environments/setups.
Developing/maintaining the FPGA development processes.
Work in our agile teams to provide our delivery organization with new features and applications.
You will become part of a dedicated team, in which we work together to handle all requirements from different stakeholders, collaboration is, in other words, a central part of your new position and is a key competence which will enable your possibilities of further career opportunities and personal growth.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background and competences:
A University degree within a relevant technical area along with competence and experience within FPGA development and digital signal processing.
Proven work experience as a FPGA developer, with skills in the VHDL language.
Experience in development tools like AMD/Xilinx ISE, AMD/Xilinx Vivado and Lattice Diamond.
Skills in hardware testing and debugging. You are expected to troubleshoot and test your own solutions.
Familiar with the VUnit test framework.
Experience in TCL, Python, and scripting languages.
Preferably experience in HiDraw programming.
You will work together with experts in the field. It is an advantage if you have worked within a SCRUM, agile or lean setup previously.
Driven problem solver who eagerly takes initiatives and always delivers on time and according to expectations. Naturally, contributing to our continued development motivates you.
Proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will get to exchange knowledge with people from all over the world.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2nd of July! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Johan Lasses +46 724-64 39 93, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107 38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Recruiter Renee Lundgren renée.lundgren@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
