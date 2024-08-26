Senior/Expert IT Analyst - Cards Team, Nordea Payments
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25605
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Would you like to join a team delivering competitive, streamlined, and compliant card products for everyday spending to our customers?
We are looking for an IT Analyst to support the Danish Consumer Cards Product team by performing analysis work for the team backlog. At Nordea, we recognize that the world is changing fast - and we want to stay ahead of the curve.
We are deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background.
With us, you'll be in good company, with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
Responsibilities:
* Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand and document business strategies and objectives.
* Translate business strategies into detailed technical requirements for the IT team.
* Verify developed solutions by conducting test results on Mainframe applications.
* Liaise with IT developers, architects, and other technical staff to ensure that business requirements are clearly understood and accurately implemented.
* Analyze and map current business processes to identify areas for improvement and optimization.
* Develop and propose new business processes that align with strategic goals.
* Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) and obtain sign-off from business stakeholders.
* Provide training and support to business users to ensure successful implementation.
* Generate reports and provide insights to stakeholders on the effectiveness of implemented solutions.
* There are many opportunities to shape the position and title around a skilled and ambitious candidate.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe you:
* Have strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
* Possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
* Are effective in a cross-functional team environment.
* Can manage multiple priorities and projects simultaneously.
* Utilize excellent analytical and collaboration skills in the requirement refinement process.
* Are ambitious, quick to learn, and willing to grow and develop the role and the team.
* Actively share your knowledge and experience to enable successful initiatives and strengthen team performance and skills.
* Have experience with SAFe/agile methodology and agile teams.
* Have experience in Test-Driven Development and are adept at using the system development life cycle in your daily work.
* Enjoy working in an international environment.
Your Experience and Background:
* 10-12 years of experience in IT or business areas. - At least 5 years in the banking and financial services industry, specifically in consumer card services.
* Proven experience with Agile methodologies and the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
* Experience working with the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
* Background in data mapping and migration.
* Proficiency in process modeling.
* Hands-on experience with SQL.
* Strong understanding of the cards domain.
* Solid technical knowledge for effective collaboration with developers.
* Proficiency with analysis tools and methodologies.
* Familiarity with regulatory requirements in the banking sector.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 26/09/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "25605-42780856". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8860772