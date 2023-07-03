Senior Engineers With Ad/adas Background
2023-07-03
We are now looking for a senior engineer with experience in AD/ADAS to join our team of driven professionals working with the latest technology. If you are currently on the look-out for new challenges - we are the perfect match for you!
The team is looking to grow and strengthen the department within AD/ADAS. The projects could be both on-site and for inhouse projects.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR PROFILE
Required qualifications:
M.Sc in Software Engineering / Mechatronics / Automation or equivalent professional experience
Strong background within C++ and Python
Knowledge of Embedded Systems
Experience from test & verification using HIL/SIL
Experience with diagnostics, communication & function verification
Meritorious experience in writing and reviewing C++ production code guided by safety-critical standards in a Linux environmen
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
