Senior Engineer Energy Storage System Installation
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are
Within Vehicle Engineering, We as ESS installation team in Gothenburg, focus on installing Energy Storage Systems on the Vehicle for full electric vehicles as well as for fuel cell electric vehicles. That Includes to mechanically mount the High voltage battery pack(s) in a safe manner, in several different positions of the vehicle, depending on the Vehicle variants and protect it against mechanical abuse, with the help of Casting or Sheet metal Anchorage to frame, crash structure, Rubber bushings, intermediary brackets within installation. This team consists of Mechanical Design engineers and FEA Simulation Analysts.
Your Responsibilities
Design technical solutions according to given prerequisites (e.g., function, style, volume, geometry, costs, quality target and regulations) in ESS installation area. Support and Lead mechanical design engineering activities in a particular area. Play an active role in the delivery. Integrate deliveries from others and secure quality and readiness before release. Ensure the design fulfills the business targets/ requirements. Provide input in product and system roadmaps. Network and build relationship with universities and external institutes for own technical area. Participate in the business development and innovation. Develop and Manage networking across the organization and provide inputs to the project pre-requisites based on the component history, Support the junior team members and peers.
Who are you?
You are a Mechanical engineer or equivalent, having ability to lead complicated group tasks/ projects of Automotive product development and
You have proven experience of developing Automotive mechanical components like iron and aluminum castings, sheet metals, rubbers bushings, high strength materials or composites and have ability to work in high diversity of product offerings.
You are established in Driving the Development along with cross functions and cross commodities with high energy, passion & having strong ability to maintain good working relations and networks with the people.
You are the role model of Lifelong learnings, sharing knowledge and coaching developing others.
You have the ability to influence, clear articulation of creating Value and working confidently within wider Volvo network.
You are Proactive, Structured, takes initiative, demonstrate confidence, deal constructively with ambiguous problems that do not have clear solutions or outcomes
Your qualifications will also include:
Bachelor/master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent with proven experience in Automotive product development.
Good CAD tools like Creo and Documentation knowledge
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Excellent communication, Collaboration skills. Goal oriented & Drive for Results
Added advantage if you have commercial vehicles experience, Chassis equipment's, battery installations and/or electromobility knowledge, having experience with Different Volvo Tools.
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally.
Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures.
Team collaboration, engagement, customer satisfaction and respect for the individual are key values for us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength in different knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc.
We do believe that well balanced working groups increases group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions. Doesn't this sound like an amazing opportunity?
Looking forward to meeting with You! Please Apply ASAP.
If you're curious to learn more or have any questions, please contact me: Kamal Kacholya, kamal.kacholya@volvo.com
Last application date 1st of april.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
gropegårdsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
9225984