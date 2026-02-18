Senior Energy Management Engineer (Hybrid Powertrains)
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Engineer with strong expertise in energy management for hybrid and electric vehicle powertrains. In this assignment, you will work with optimizing energy distribution and balance across multiple power sources to improve performance, efficiency, and reliability. The work is carried out in a development environment close to both system design and verification, including vehicle and test cell testing.
Coordinate energy flow between different power sources during traction and braking
Manage the energy balance within the high-voltage battery system
Calibrate energy management functions and control strategies
Contribute to function development and support system design activities
Conduct testing in vehicles and in test cell environments, including participation in test programs in varied climate conditions
RequirementsProven expertise in energy management and propulsion control for hybrid and electric vehicle powertrains
Experience with calibration tools such as INCA, MDA, and Creta
Experience with development tools including MATLAB/Simulink and Python
Solid understanding of powertrain systems, control strategies, and high-voltage battery technologies
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Application
