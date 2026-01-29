Senior Embedded Software Engineer
2026-01-29
Mid- Senior Embedded Software Engineer with Android, C++ and Python as their main language as well us an understanding of system architecture.
Team works with Build configuration, Android version bring up and SW complexity reduction
To be successful in this role, your experience must include:
* Embedded Software Development of complex software products using C++ and Python.
* Embedded OS or Linux experience.
* Development within android platform
* Working experience in a CI environment.
* Development, improvement, test and maintenance of the new hardware platform.
* Coordinate and communicate with the CI teams to enable the new hardware support quickly and smoothly.
We'd also prefer if you have:
* A Driver's license (B-level) will also be ideal.
* Experience from Automotive Infotainment domain
* Test automation experience using Pytest
* Previous working experience with android uplift
