Senior Embedded Software Architect
2024-07-01
Join our innovative team and contribute to the development of advanced automotive solutions that will shape the future of mobility. At Kongsberg Automotive AB, you will work alongside talented professionals in a collaborative environment that encourages creativity and fosters personal growth. We offer competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career advancement.
About the position
We are now seeking a talented and experienced Automotive Embedded Software Architect to join our dynamic sw team at Kongsberg Automotive AB in Sweden. As a leading supplier in Drive Control Systems components, we are dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation and shape the future of the automotive industry. This is an exciting opportunity for a passionate professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment and has a strong background in embedded software architecture.
You can work from our office in Gothenburg or in Mullsjö with the opportunity to work from home 50% of your working hours.
Responsibilities
In this position you will define and design the embedded software architecture for automotive applications, focusing on safety, reliability, and performance. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including hardware engineers, software developers, and system engineers, to ensure seamless integration and compatibility.
Further you will lead the software architecture development process, including requirements analysis, system partitioning, and component-level design. Provide technical guidance and mentorship to the software development team, ensuring adherence to best practices and industry standards. You will also evaluate and select appropriate software tools, platforms, and technologies to optimize the development process and improve software quality.
You will conduct architectural reviews and provide recommendations for enhancements or modifications to improve system performance, stability, and maintainability and contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes.
Candidate profile
We are looking for you with a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Electrical Engineering, or related field. You have extensive experience in automotive embedded software architecture, including designing and implementing software for automotive systems.
Requirements
* Strong proficiency in programming languages such as C/C++ and experience with embedded software development tools and environments.
* Solid understanding of automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Ethernet) and familiarity with automotive standards (AUTOSAR, ISO 26262).
* Proven track record of successfully architecting and delivering complex embedded software projects within time and budget constraints. Knowledge of real-time operating systems (RTOS) and experience with microcontrollers and automotive electronic control units (ECUs).
As a person you have excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex technical challenges and propose effective solutions. You have strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders. Good English in writing and speech is a skill you must have, since the work will be done in an international environment.
You will have the possibility to be part of different projects aiming to develop, improve and renew our products. We offer you good terms, a creative work environment and great opportunities to develop within the company.
Application / Contact
We look forward to hearing from you and exploring the potential of working together to revolutionize the automotive industry. Kongsberg Automotive is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
For further information please contact Eva Ekdahl, Recruitment Consultant Experis eva.ekdahl@se.experis.com
(Incoming applications will be handled during week 33)
