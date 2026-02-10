Senior Embedded Engineer
2026-02-10
Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Job Name: Senior Embedded Engineer
Location: Onsite in Sweden
Role Overview
We are looking for an experienced Embedded C Developer to join our project in Sweden, contributing to the development of our modular Li-ion battery systems
Assignment Scope
You will be part of a cross-functional engineering team working on safety-critical software development. The primary work package involves:
Implementation and documentation of safety manuals for multiple NXP ICs
Ensuring compliance with ISO 26262 ASIL-C functional safety requirements
This includes developing functionality in our codebase to align with the safety manuals provided by NXP. Your tasks will include:
Collaborating with the safety manager to determine which parts of the manuals need to be implemented to achieve ASIL-C compliance
Writing software requirements based on the relevant sections of the safety manuals
Implementing the identified functionality in the existing codebase
Documenting the software architecture related to the new requirements and implementations
Developing and executing tests to verify the implemented safety functionality
Development Environment
Toolchain: GNU GCC, CMake, PC-lint Plus
IDE: Visual Studio Code, NXP S32 Design Studio
Source Control: Git, Bitbucket
Requirements Management: Jama
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
171 41 SOLNA
