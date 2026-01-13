Senior Electronics Engineer
2026-01-13
Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Role:
We are looking for an experienced Electronic Designer primarily responsible for the design, testing and certification of electronics in our project.
System design
Schematic Design
FET, power supply etc.
Lab Experince
EMC Test
Required Skills:
Power supply design .
Good experince in Design tool.
Production skills are in the background.
Experience from certification, EMC testing etc.
Good to have experince in Low Power and High speed. Multi layer design
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-29
E-post: careers@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9680170