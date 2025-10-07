Senior Electrical R&D Engineer - Converter Valve
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-10-07
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Join the electrical design valve R&D team at Hitachi Energy, where engineers develop next-generation technologies in HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) transmission. Our work enables electricity to travel over long distances and undersea cables, connecting billions to reliable power.
Our team is part of GI Valve and oversees the development of semiconductor-based HVDC and SVC converter valves. As a Senior Electrical R&D Engineer, this position involves working on key development projects related to power transmission. Responsibilities include ensuring the reliability, safety, and quality of converter valve systems used in HVDC applications. The role also includes developing and implementing reliability strategies, conducting failure analysis, and supporting continuous improvement activities. Collaboration with other teams and projects will be required as business needs change.
In this role, you get a broad network of contacts within Hitachi Energy's global organization and a good insight into how we work in different functions at Hitachi Energy. You will work in an inclusive environment with a team of competent, professional and friendly colleagues who will help you grow with the tasks.
As a Senior R&D Engineer, you will generate, propose, and implement innovative technology solutions.
How you 'll make an impact
Conduct calculations and simulations to evaluate the stresses on various electrical components within product development, with a particular focus on power electronic elements.
Develop and implement reliability plans for converter valve components and systems.
Lead root cause analyses utilizing DMAIC, 8D, and other structured problem-solving methodologies.
Design and oversee qualification testing for semiconductors, power components, and assemblies.
Facilitate PFMEA, DFMEA, and risk assessments for new designs and product modifications.
Provide comprehensive technical support during new product introductions and throughout the product lifecycle.
Define testing requirements and collaborate with the Test department or third-party facilities to conduct specified high voltage tests; hands-on experience with high voltage laboratory equipment and testing is essential.
Assume responsibility for designing electrical subsystems of converter stations from ideation through concept development, detailed design, and final test and verification.
Evaluate and mitigate risks associated with integrating new technologies and scientific solutions.
Document research and development outcomes through detailed technical reports and presentations.
Your background
PhD or Master of Science with over five years of relevant experience in Power Electronics. Knowledge in High Voltage, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or related disciplines is considered an asset.
Experience in Reliability Engineering, Accelerated Life Testing, and Failure Analysis.
Proficiency in Problem Solving and Six Sigma methodologies.
Strong communication and cross-functional collaboration skills.
Experience with development processes for high voltage power electronic valves, power supplies, or comparable high voltage products, as well as competency in converter prototyping and high voltage testing.
Understanding of dielectric materials, insulation coordination, electrical creepage, partial discharge, electric and magnetic field studies, and the finite element method is valued.
Previous involvement with power electronics in high voltage products such as HVDC Converters and SVC is beneficial.
Experience in using software including MATLAB or PSCAD is required.
Swedish language skills are desirable but not mandatory.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Zahra Norouzian, zahra.norouzian@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43 ; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9544510