Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Consultant
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Göteborg Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-27
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Environment, Health and Safety (EHS)
Assignment description
We are looking for Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) for our client. The role is also responsible for ensuring that organiztion complies with applicable regulations and standards for Sustainability and EHS. It acts as a subject matter expert and advisor in compliance and EHS-related matters, contributing to strengthening awareness, capability, and a proactive work across the organization.
Assignment description and main responsibilities:
Establish and maintain structured processes for EHS-management covering Polestar's organization and own operations
Ensure compliance with all applicable laws within EHS, e.g. Swedish work environment legislation and the Swedish Environmental Code
Ensure managers are equipped and supported to carry out risk assessments and implement EHS-actions
Support markets and workshops in operating sustainably and complying with local EHS-related regulation
Support market establishment projects, securing compliance readiness, risk assessments and action plans
Drive systematic work environment management (SAM) and organizational and social aspects (OSA)
Own and manage the incident and near-miss process, ensuring proper reporting, investigation, and follow-up.
Deliver training, guidance, and tools to strengthen manager capability in work environment topics (SAM, OSA, ergonomics).
Monitor, analyze, and report on key work environment metrics, driving visibility and continuous improvement.
Coordinate work environment forums (e.g. AMK), safety rounds, and structured follow-up activities.
Collaborate with HR and other functions to integrate work environment practices into daily operations and organizational changes.
Maintain and continuously improve work environment documentation, processes, and ways of working.
Manage the Sustainability Compliance Process and lead the Sustainability Compliance matrix
Manage dialogues with, and report to, authorities regarding EHS in our own operations, e.g. permits
Take action to ensure adherence to the ISO14001 standard and coordinate the certification process in close collaboration with Business Assurance, e.g. internal and external audits, corrective action plans, management reviews etc
Manage systems and tools needed to manage EHS and legal compliance
Competence requirements
3-5 years of experience working with work environment, EHS, compliance or related areas in a complex organization
Experience with systematic work environment management (SAM) and organizational and social work environment (OSA).
Experience working with incident management, investigations, and follow-up processes.
Good understanding of Swedish work environment and environmental legislation and ISO-based management systems is an advantage
Experience working in or supporting office-based, knowledge-intensive organizations is preferred
Experience in project management preferred
Other requirements:
Structured, thorough and methodic
Passionate and driven by environment, working environment, health and safety Great drive and self-reliance
Great communication and networking skills needed
The team
You will work with two teams: HR (36 people) and Sustainability (14). The EHS Specialist is a shared role, reporting to the Head of Sustainability when it comes to Environment, and with a dotted line for Head of HR Business Sweden regarding work environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9929883