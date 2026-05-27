Advertising and Marketing Professional
Dynamic Transport Stockholm AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dynamic Transport Stockholm AB i Stockholm
We are seeking a skilled Advertising and Marketing Professional who will develop and implement marketing strategies and campaigns to promote our IT services and software solutions.
Main Responsibilities
Plan, develop, and execute digital advertising and marketing campaigns for IT services and software products
Create, manage, and optimize content across social media platforms.
Write, shoot, edit, and perform in educational videos, product demos, explainer videos, and reels about software solutions and IT services
Perform confidently in front of the camera for tech-focused content and client communication
Handle creative video editing, visual composition, and professional content production
Manage Public Relations (PR) activities and build the company's thought leadership in the IT sector
Analyze campaign performance, market trends, and optimize strategies to increase engagement and leads
Respond to client inquiries and messages related to marketing activities
Requirements
Proven experience working as an Advertising and Marketing Professional.
Strong portfolio showcasing digital marketing campaigns, video content, and on-camera work (especially tech/IT related)
High confidence performing in front of the camera
Advanced skills in creative video editing and composition (Premiere Pro, CapCut, After Effects, etc.)
Experience in Public Relations (PR) and promoting technical services
Excellent command of English, Swedish is a plus.
Ability to understand and communicate complex IT/software concepts to a non-technical audience
We Offer
Competitive salary with growth opportunities
Work permit support
Hybrid working model
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26
E-post: work.dynamictransport@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Reklamchef". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dynamic Transport Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559391-0663) Jobbnummer
9929865