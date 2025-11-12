Senior Electrical Engineer
Company Description
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 700 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Product optimisation and continuous improvement within the lifecycle team. Your contribution to something big:
You will be a key player in solving problems related to electrical design of heat pumps and accessories.
You will break down and solve problems considering requirements for safety, legal, functional, and cost, and come up with pragmatic solutions.
You will support other departments with analysis and troubleshooting of different systemic issues in lab, production and in the field.
You will support problem solving in 8D format and risk assessments.
You will maintain electrical harness CAD revisions working with current and legacy products.
You will collaborate with internal colleagues and external partners to support EMC & LVD testing.
You will be hands on and conduct electrical troubleshooting, and testing based on internal and external requirements such as function, EMC & LVD, lifetime, IP etc.
You will take part and contribute to DFMEA.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you:
Preferred skills
Engineering degree and/or several years working with EMC & LVD questions in a manufacturer's environment.
Experience in interpreting EN and IEC standards requirements.
Electrical troubleshooting and testing according to relevant product standards.
Ability to work and reach targets independently.
Experience as an electrical test engineer and/or cable harness designer.
Experience in electrical testing according to relevant product standards and troubleshooting.
Self-driven and experienced with various tools for building samples.
Problem solving mindset.
Good written and verbal communication skills in English (due to our international working environment).
Experience using product lifecycle management (PLM) software.
Valued skills
Electrician/technician experience.
Knowledge in IEC 60335 and product certification topics
Experience in AutoCAD Electrical and Siemens NX
Experience in SAP
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you:
Global Brand & Stability
Bosch is a well-established international company with a strong reputation for innovation and quality. Working for Bosch Thermoteknik AB means being part of a stable organization with long-term growth prospects.
Career Development
Opportunities for internal mobility within Bosch globally.
Access to training programs, certifications, and continuous learning initiatives.
Support for personal and professional development through structured career paths.
Innovation & Technology
Bosch invests heavily in R&D, so employees work on cutting-edge technologies in heating, energy efficiency, and sustainability.
Exposure to smart home solutions, renewable energy systems, and IoT-based products.
Sustainability & Purpose
Bosch has a strong commitment to carbon neutrality and sustainable solutions.
Employees contribute to projects that have a positive environmental impact.
Work-Life Balance
Flexible working hours and hybrid work options (depending on role).
Supportive policies for family and personal well-being.
Compensation & Benefits
Competitive salary.
Pension plans, health insurance, and other benefits typical of Swedish employers.
Employee discounts on Bosch products.
Inclusive Culture
Bosch promotes diversity and inclusion.
A collaborative environment with a focus on teamwork and respect Så ansöker du
