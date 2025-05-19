Senior Electrical Engineer - For Research powering AI Datacenters
2025-05-19
Do you want to help shape the future of datacenter power systems?
Flex Power Modules is looking for a passionate and experienced Senior Electrical Engineer to join our R&D team. In this role you will be at the forefront of developing next-generation power solutions for the Internet & Cloud infrastructure and AI - focusing on advanced DC/DC conversion and power electronics.
This is a unique opportunity for someone with deep technical knowledge in power and electronics who wants to work hands-on with cutting-edge technologies and global hyper-scalers.
About the Role:
As a Senior Electrical Engineer, you will:
• Work closely with our CTO in a dedicated research team.
• Lead and Shape advanced research projects for future power modules.
• Collect and analyze data from global hyper-scalers and partners to influence roadmaps and drive the development of next generation products.
• Use your expertise to understand and select the right topologies and contribute with practical lab, simulations and filed experience.
You will also have the opportunity to contribute to publications, white papers, and patents in the field.
We are looking for Someone with:
• M.Sc. (or equivalent) in Electrical Engineering, with a focus on Power Electronics.
• Documented Experience in Electrical development in Power Electronics.
• Strong understanding of various topologies including resonant and hard-switched solutions.
• Experience in 400/800V DC design.
• Basic understanding of Software/Firmware.
• Basic knowledge of PMBus and I2C protocols.
• Skilled in circuit simulations.
• Experience in conceptual product development.
• Good understanding of magnetic field theory related to transformer/inductor design.
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
What We Offer:
• A role at the forefront of technology in AI and data center infrastructure.
• A chance to influence product development from concept to launch.
• An innovative, international, and collaborative work environment.
• Opportunities to work with world-leading companies in cloud and tech.
Interested:
