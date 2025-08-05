Senior Director, Global Sales
HemoCue AB / Chefsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Ängelholm
2025-08-05
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos HemoCue AB i Ängelholm
, Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
Together with Danaher's 15+ other operating companies, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
HemoCue is a leading provider of point-of-care diagnostic solutions, enabling healthcare practitioners across clinical settings and geographies to improve patient outcomes and clinical workflows. For more than four decades we've been advancing what's possible at the point of care. HemoCue offers point-of-care testing for hemoglobin, glucose and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.
The Senior Director, Global Sales for HemoCue is responsible for leading the global sales organization, ensuring profitable growth and increased market share by addressing customers' needs with the right solutions, and by strong commercial execution. The leader will also actively participate in the development and execution of the company's short- and long-term strategy.
This position is part of HemoCue leadership team and report to the President of HemoCue, the position will be remote and significant time at HemoCue's headquarters in Sweden is expected. At HemoCue, our purpose is clear: advancing care, test by test, everywhere. Care is the bedrock upon which we stand. It's manifested in our devices, our people and how we interact with the world.
If you thrive in a global leadership role and want to work to build and lead a world-class global sales organization - read on.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Drive profitable sales growth with both direct and indirect presence globally
Build and empower a high-performing global sales team, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement
Participate in defining and executing the overall HemoCue strategy with short- and long-term plans
Drive rigorous business processes across a decentralized site structure
Ensure global processes to effectively drive the business
Collaborate closely with Finance, Operations and Marketing to align sales strategies with business objectives
Use sales tools, CRM systems, and analytics to drive data-informed decision-making
The essential requirements of the job include:
MBA or other Master's degree in Business, Marketing, Economics or equivalent
10+ years of global sales leadership experience
5+ years of experience in the medical device, healthcare, or Life Science industry
Proven market share gains both in direct- and indirect markets
Demonstrated development and implementation of strategic, tactical, and operational plans leading the team to achieve defined goals
Travel requirements:
Approximately 50% travel is required
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemocue AB
(org.nr 556342-9272)
Kuvettgatan 1 (visa karta
)
262 23 ÄNGELHOLM Arbetsplats
HemoCue AB Jobbnummer
9447061