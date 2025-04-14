Senior Digital Solution Specialist
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Integrated Solutions team, Processing Solutions and Equipment support and deliver advanced integrated plant automation, MES and digital solutions to our customers globally in cooperation with our Regions as well as managing internal solution development projects.
We are looking for an experienced Senior Digital Solutions Specialist who wants to develop, implement and deliver Digital E2E solutions to our customers.
This is a permanent position, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden. Some travelling is expected.
What you will do
You will focus on advanced digital/MES projects to customers and internal development projects creating reusable solutions for local organisations to deploy. Design, implement, configure and test complete automation and digital solutions adapted to different customer needs that often require additional digital development from ERP to shop floor. The work includes a lot of problem-solving, adapting technology solution, implement and support solution installations. You will be collaborating a lot internally and deliver externally towards our customers, which includes travel to customer sites.
Main responsibilities:
Lead, design and implement digital plant solutions from ERP to shopfloor, including MES/MIS, Batch, data logging, performance reports etc covering processing, packaging and intralogistics.
Integration of processing, packaging, ERP, WMS, LIMS, intralogistics to create a plant solution.
Develop global reusable digital solutions and additions to Tetra Pak digital platform
Support Product deployment and implementation.
We believe you have
University degree / diploma in Automation, Electrical, Computer science
Minimum of ten years of experience working with MES/MIS or digital development
You have working experience of several of following technologies or tools: MSSQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft .NET, C#, web development based on React, virtualisation, container-based development orchestrated in Kubernetes, AMQP, cloud solutions, Azure Dev Ops, BI tools
Knowledge of automation systems as Siemens, Rockwell and network infrastructure is beneficial
You have knowledge and understanding of the complete plant automation functionality including integration of ERP, WMS, LIMS for production and standards as S88, S95.
You are fluent both in written and spoken English, other European languages are considered a plus
You are, at heart, curious and technology driven. We believe that you have a structured and analytical way of working with problem solving able to find smart solutions to complex technical production systems. You like working close to customers and act with the customer in mind all the time. You can communicate and collaborate with stakeholders on all levels.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website: https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2025.04.24.
To know more about the position, contact Mikael Schrewelius at +46 46 36 6355
Questions about your application, contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4674
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
