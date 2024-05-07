Senior DevSecOps Engineers
2024-05-07
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development centre in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced DevSecOps Engineer. While prior experience with Microsoft Azure services is a plus, we value a solid foundation in cloud infrastructure maintenance, integration setup, and a good understanding of IT service management processes.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage incident and problem resolution related to Azure SQL Database.
• Engage in effective communication with customers while addressing specific incidents.
• Collaborate with other support teams, including third-party vendors, when necessary, to escalate and resolve incidents.
• Keep customers informed about monitored performance issues in Azure SQL Database.
• Handle Azure SQL Database access management.
• Act on behalf of the application team to manage tasks such as,
o Migrations,
o Version Upgrades,
o Resource requirements,
o Cost Assessments & SLAs
• Assess disaster recovery strategies and solutions as needed.
• Monitoring & troubleshooting issues in Kubernetes/OpenShift clusters.
• Stay up-to-date with Azure security tools and best practices.
• Participate in incident response and security incident investigations.
• Provide support during the standard 9-to-5 CET working hours, acknowledging the potential expansion to 24/7 support and/or on call support beginning in 2025.
Required Qualification:
Having prior experience in embedded software development within the automotive sector could be highly beneficial. To enhance your suitability for this role, the following desired skills and qualifications are preferred:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Security, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Good communication skills and stakeholder management experience.
Experience in Container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes and OpenShift.
Proficiency in creating operational and design documentation for the solutions you develop/build artefacts, along with the ability to write post-incident reports after addressing/troubleshooting service-related issues.
Familiarity with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools, such as Ansible and Terraform.
Competence in working with Azure-hosted databases and virtual machines.
Experience in utilizing Azure monitoring and logging tools.
Knowledge of high-availability Azure services.
Understanding of Networking and Cloud Infrastructure within the Azure environment.
Familiarity with Azure backup solutions.
Capability to propose/follow security best practices.
Experience working with Splunk as a monitoring tool is a plus.
Experience with security testing tools and vulnerability assessment is a plus.
Kindly share your CV at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
