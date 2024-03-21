Senior DevOps for Embedded Systems
2024-03-21
Job Description
Main skill set:
Hands-on experience with Azure (preferably) or AWS
Automation solution: Jenkins, Zuul CI, SCM, Git, Terraform, Ansible
Strong knowledge of concepts: Infrastructure-as-Code way-of-working, PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service)
Network configuration and management in dynamic environments (TCP\IP stack)(middle level enough)
Scripting (basic level): PowerShell, Bash, Apache Groovy, Python
Agile development methodology: Scrum, Scaled Agile, Kanban
Experience with Gerrit
Technical engineering degree (Preferably in the domain of software or systems engineering);
Knowledge of Object Oriented Programming Principles
Strong communication, multitasking, problem-solving and planning skills.
Would be a plus:
Experience in embedded(automotive) development
Know the basics of automotive (or similar) functional safety standards (ISO26262)
Know the basics of any industry standard that provides a framework for defining, implementing, and evaluating the process required for system development (in automotive - ASPICE)
C Programming
Matlab Simulink
MIL, HIL testing.
Job Responsibilities
We are looking for an experienced Senior DevOps to join our Agile project(SAFe) in the automotive area.
Develop and maintain software integration and test infrastructure, including build systems, continuous integration (CI), and continuous deployment (CD) pipelines
Create and configure end-to-end software build and deployment pipelines
Automation builds and deployment pipelines
Familiarity with test automation frameworks and tools for embedded software testing
Work with the IT department to provision needed infrastructure or do it ourselves
Strong understanding of Agile principles and ready to work in collaboration with developer teams
Participation in the requirements gathering for CI tasks
Development of solutions to enable a stable and high-performing automation framework, including work with the infrastructure, with Zuul/Jenkins, and parts of the build system.
Development of an ISO 26262-qualified toolchain and development environment, for the flow from Matlab/Simulink to binary
