Senior DevOps Engineer
2024-10-21
We are Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. We are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and our actions are guided by our ambitious environmental targets. We generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com
The Customer Online Services unit develops customer facing web and mobile solutions in Fortum Consumer Solutions. Our responsibility covers all affiliated Fortum brands, geographical markets and customer segments. All development is done inhouse by our experienced devops teams with people located in the Nordic countries and Poland.
We at Fortum Consumer Solutions are now looking for DevOps engineers to join our development teams for online sales & digital customer acquisition, open and logged-in solutions for web and mobile.
For this position, you should be located close to our offices in Helsinki, Stockholm or Oslo.
About the role
You will be doing Azure infrastructure improvements like:
* Setting up our new Azure Environment and CDN.
* CI/CD Pipeline availability. Investigating and optimizing the infrastructure together with Microsoft/Consumer solution DevOps team.
* Working on Cyber Security closely with Software Dev Managers and Fortum Cyber Security team.
* Building a multi-region solution.
* Monitoring and incident management, for example investigating performance issues, CI/CD pipeline & other platform monitoring, investigating errors and bug reporting Help QA lead in E2E release process including testing.
In addition:
* Helping tech leads for automated test setup.
* Design, deploy and maintain the lifecycle of DevOps and Security tools used in the software development lifecycle Coaching development teams.
Work closely with colleagues based in the Nordics and in Poland, some travel might occur.
An example task:
* Speeding up and improving reliability of GitHub Actions workflows (React Native frontend and Azure/Node JS backend).
* Infrastructure as Code improvements maybe with Pulumi or Terraform.
About you
* A higher degree in Software Engineering or relevant experience from similar work.
* Proactive, flexible can-do attitude and initiative taking person.
* 3+ years of experience with Azure.
* Experience as Cloud Infrastructure Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer.
* Designing, deploying, and managing DevOps and Security tools consisting of tools such as CI/CD, Artifact management, source code management, code quality, security tools, infrastructure automation tool, etc.
* Designing, automating, and deploying container, serverless, mobile application, API management in cloud environments.
* Experience with infrastructure as code practices using Terraform or cloud-native tools.
* Knowing Container orchestration and Serverless tools in the cloud environments.
* Monitoring and logging solutions for cloud-native applications.
* Good to have experience with writing automation scripts/tools using Bash, Python, JavaScript, Typescript.
We are an international organization, and you need to communicate well both speaking and writing in English.
We offer you
* Work with the cloud technology of the future and future-oriented products in rapid development.
* State of the art tech stack.
* An environment combining the freedom and speed of a start-up and the support of a big corporation.
* Hybrid cross functional DevOps teams.
* A company with high growth ambitions.
* Flexible ways of working.
* A holistic view on wellbeing as part of our culture.
More information about our culture and benefits can be found here.
Interested?
Submit your application by 01.11.2024 at the latest. In this recruitment, we have ongoing selection, which means that we call for interviews on an ongoing basis. If we find the right candidate, the advertisement can be removed before the last application date.
If you have questions regarding the role, you can contact Mervi Kukkonen: mervi.kukkonen@fortum.com
or Thale Fritzner: thale.christina.fritzner@fortum.com
.
Applications through other channels than our recruiment system will not be considered.
