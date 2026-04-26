Senior Development Engineer - Power Electronics & System Development
KraftPowercon Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Växjö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Växjö
2026-04-26
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KraftPowercon Sweden AB i Växjö
, Ale
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with in-house developed power electronics, used in critical industrial and energy systems worldwide?
KraftPowercon is now looking for a Senior Development Engineer with the experience and ambition to act as a Technical Lead, taking responsibility not only for technology, but also for guiding and coaching the development team.
Our solutions are used in applications such as hydrogen, fuel cells, and uninterruptible power systems, where availability, lifetime, and performance are mission-critical.
About the Role
You will work with system and product development of power electronic solutions - from architecture and concept to verified products in serial production. In parallel, you will act as a technical leader, supporting and mentoring engineers while securing technical quality and progress.
The role combines hands-on development, system responsibility, and technical leadership in close collaboration with design, test, production, and technical sales.
You will be a key contributor in an experienced R&D environment, actively influencing technology choices, platform development, and future product direction.
Key Responsibilities
System design and development of power electronic products
Architecture and development of DC/DC converters and power systems
Technical lead role in development projects
Drive technical decisions and secure solution quality
Requirements breakdown, simulation, verification, and troubleshooting
Collaboration with production and suppliers for industrialization
Technical support in application- and customer-driven development
Your Background
M.Sc. or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering
Several years of experience in power electronics development
Strong system-level understanding and hands-on technical capability
Experience and willingness to work as a Technical Lead
Used to guiding others, reviewing designs, and sharing knowledge
Experience with simulation, calculation, and verification
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Who You Are
You are a senior engineer who enjoys technical depth while also taking responsibility for others' development and technical direction. You lead by example, are structured and communicative, and value collaboration and knowledge sharing.
You take ownership of the overall solution and help the team succeed - technically, structurally, and professionally.
Why KraftPowercon
In-house developed products with long lifecycle and global reach
Real-world applications with strict technical requirements
A strong mix of proven platforms and newly released technologies
High level of technical influence and short decision paths
Active contribution to solutions supporting the global energy transition
Location: Växjö, Sweden Technology: Power Electronics, DC/DC, Industrial Power Systems Market: International OEM customers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7638190-1967182". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KraftPowercon Sweden AB
(org.nr 556344-3141), https://career.kraftpowercon.com
Hjalmar Petris väg 49 (visa karta
)
352 46 VÄXJÖ Arbetsplats
KraftPowercon Jobbnummer
9876177