Senior Developer to SAS
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-12-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe i Solna
, Stockholm
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
ince 1946, we have kept Scandinavia connected to the world and the world to Scandinavia. We have been frontrunners in the air - but the future we head into is ever-changing. We need to be one step ahead.
Which is why we are now making the largest move within Digital and IT in the history of SAS;
We will employ 100 new people working with data engineering, data science, UX design, front- and backend development and more, to a new inhouse department - leading the way for aviation into the future. Our ambitions transcend those of our industry - and this team will be the center of our most accelerated technological transformation so far.
As part of our inhouse department, you will be one of our guiding stars to implement a true digital-first approach throughout SAS. We are dedicated to becoming the airline with absolute integration between business, people, and technology, creating a seamless travel experience for our customers. Given the freedom to bring in your own ideas, you will be provided opportunities to impact the future of SAS, aviation, and a more sustainable air travel. Together, we will continue to transform aviation for generations to come.
We are SAS, and we move Scandinavia. We fly because the world is moving, and it needs our help to stay in motion. Will you get on board and join our journey?
Senior Developer
Scandinavian Airlines' Loyalty Solutions team at SAS Digital & IT is looking for a Senior Developer to be part of driving our development roadmap within 1 of our 3 feature teams:
• Feature team "Alliance & Partner tech"
Our team build digital services and platforms that help our customers and loyal EuroBonus members get an enhanced experience when travelling with SAS and our airline partners, as well as through non-air offers through our vast network of business partners.
From profile management backend platforms, API development to ease development for other teams to build exciting products and services needing profile information, EuroBonus features online for members to use, to technology that connect global partners in the aviation industry but also non-air partnerships such as credit cards, hotel partners and much more. Connected to this is our continuous work on security and fraud prevention technology where we are in the forefront in our industry. Our stakeholders are many and no day is the other day alike, which is one reason why our team has such a passion in what we do.
Senior Developer for feature team "Alliance & Partner Tech"
• Airline Alliance Loyalty platform integrations
• Transactional platforms (such as experience from fintech, online gaming, e-commerce)
• 3rd party Integrations using SFTP, Blob storages, RESTful APIs
• Audit and logging including development of dashboards, metrics, alerts.
We believe you are:
• Eager to put your creativity and sense of innovation to work in order to further develop SAS
• A team player who enjoys being a part of a high performing multi skilled customer centric team producing high quality enterprise solutions based on RESTful APIs and modern front-end web, but even more so building state-of-the-art backend solutions using the latest technologies.
We look forward to your application consisting of a personal letter as well as your resume. Please outline in your personal letter which role is of your primary interest.
Last day to apply is 19th of December 2023.
Other:
The roles offer the opportunity for working in a hybrid setup (onsite/remote).
Why work at SAS?
We engage a Digital First mindset, encouraging a fail fast, learn fast environment with cross functional and agile teams focusing on fast delivery, quick iterations, and collaboration. We develop in-house products with usage of modern, innovative technologies allowing for freedom to bring in own ideas and creating a real impact. We offer an exciting setting surrounded by industry talent, where you are encouraged to challenge the status quo while simultaneously getting the support you need to develop your desired skills and expertise.
Purposeful: Be part of a historical transformation on a continuous journey to create a new and seamless way to travel, with opportunities to solve challenges that no one has cracked before
Adventurous: We grow by making the world smaller. Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends to travel the world at great prices.
Personal: Opportunity to work on many customer & business challenges and initiatives
Innovative: Building in-house development of products allows for freedom to bring in own ideas
Ownership: Opportunity of bringing initiatives from ideas into end-point delivery Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe
Frösundaviks Allé 1 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8307952