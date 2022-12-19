Senior Developer Power Converters, Powerbox (prbx)
Powerbox (PRBX) is expanding and is now looking for a Senior Developer for Power converters.
We are growing our R&D department in Stockholm and investing in new technologies to reduce energy consumption and, increase power conversion performances of today's and tomorrow's power solutions.
We are looking for a talented power engineer, motivated to break the power conversion limits and to help us to reach the mythic 99.99% efficiency. If you feel ready to take on the challenge, this position is for you.
Job description
You will work in close cooperation with other power designers and interact with disciplines across the Cosel Group, such as HW design, system design, mechanical design, product management, and production management. Co-operation with global and other design centers in Sweden, Europe, and Japan is part of the daily work. To support technology and research interaction Cosel Group also has Japanese power designers in Europe to bridge the technology exchange between group resources in Europe and Japan.
The main responsibilities of the Senior HW Developer are to drive our European development of both product development as well as the evolution of our future power platforms and related test tool development.
Qualifications
You take initiative and are willing to adopt new methods and techniques. You work well independently, but you are also a team player with good communication skills. You have worked for some years in the design and development of power converters and gained extensive experience.
You have:
• A Bachelor or Master of Science in power electronics
• Experience in power electronics and power supply designs
• Experience as lead designer in power electronics development projects
• Knowledge of CAD systems for electronics
• Experience in HW design of power electronics
• Experience in EMC/EMI and thermal management design
• Good experience in measurement technic
• Good experience in the documentation of designs, test results, and technical reports
• Good cooperation & communication skills
• Fluent in English
• EU citizenship (required)
• A Swedish work permit
The little plus
• Experience in the regulatory aspect of power converters
• Good knowledge of working with HW design according to defined
• Project management procedures and agile methods.
• Basic knowledge of software and programming
You have an analytical approach, a strong drive for results, and a customer focus. You have good communication and cooperation skills and the ability to take the initiative and adapt to new methods and techniques. Most of all you have an inquisitive mind, and a thirst for knowledge.
About Powerbox (PRBX)
Founded in 1974 and part of the Japanese Group COSEL, with headquarters in Sweden and operations in 15 countries across four continents, Powerbox (PRBX) serves customers all around the globe. The company design and markets premium quality power conversion systems for demanding applications. Ersättning
