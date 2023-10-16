Senior Developer
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-10-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Innovative Team as a Senior Developer
Are you ready to embark on an exciting transformation journey? Do you want to be a part of a dynamic team that's shaping the future of our sales/order application? If so, keep reading!
Who We Are and What We Do
At Scania IT, we are on a mission to revolutionize the world of sales and order management. We're in search of a Senior Developer to join us on this thrilling adventure. Our team thrives on innovation and collaboration. We're utilizing cutting-edge technologies like AWS, .NET 6+, Rest API, GraphQL, and micro frontend to create a world-class order module. Our Sales Ecosystem relies on us to streamline the order flow process, and our tools are used by sales professionals worldwide. Our mission? To provide the ultimate premium order flow experience and shorten lead times for Scania Product purchases.
What We Offer
• Diverse Coding Environment: We code in various languages and libraries, making every day an exciting challenge.
• Technology Evolution: Our current focus is on AWS, Kafka, specialized .NET core APIs, and Angular, ensuring we stay at the forefront of technology trends.
• End-to-End Responsibility: From analysis and architectural refinement to testing and release, we handle it all.
• Innovation Culture: We encourage creativity and welcome mistakes as opportunities to learn and grow.
• Continuous Improvement: We're constantly seeking new insights and learning to become better developers and team members.
What We are Looking For
We believe our ideal team member is a Backend Expert with more than 5 years of experience who has a deep understanding of backend development. You are an agile enthusiast you thrive in an agile environment, adapting quickly to changes and challenges. You're passionate about enhancing our product and delivering top-notch user experiences. Have an eagerness to learn new techniques and skills, staying ahead of the curve. Collaboration is your forte; you enjoy sharing knowledge, and ideas, and supporting your fellow team members.
Must have experience in .NET, C#, SQL, and any messaging platform. Nice to have experience in Angular, VB.NET, REST, Kubernetes, Kafka, AWS, and GitLab. We conduct code reviews, and rigorous testing, and are moving towards continuous deployment infrastructure on AWS. Experience with microservices architecture, testing, and DevOps is a plus but not a prerequisite.
If you're excited about the prospect of joining our team, we'd love to hear from you!
For any questions please contact Stephanie Beckford, 070-081 45 54. stephanie.beckford@scania.com
A background check might be conducted on the final candidate. Ersättning
Fast Månads Lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8191643