Senior Design Painter
Avaron AB / Lackerarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla lackerarjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will play a key role in bringing automotive design ideas to life through premium paint finishes on concept models, prototype vehicles, and other design surfaces. In this environment, finish quality is not just about appearance. It is a core part of how colours, materials, and visual effects are evaluated and refined throughout the design process.
You will work closely with designers, modellers, and Colour & Materials specialists to make sure physical models reflect the intended look and feel with precision. Your expertise will help solve complex finishing challenges, support design decisions, and ensure that every surface reaches a very high presentation standard. You will also contribute to quality standards and best practices within the team. This is an exciting opportunity to influence future vehicle design through craftsmanship, technical expertise, and a sharp eye for finish quality.
Job DescriptionYou will prepare surfaces for paint application on concept models, prototype vehicles, and design surfaces.
You will mix, match, and develop complex colours and finishes to achieve the intended visual expression.
You will collaborate with designers, modellers, and Colour & Materials teams to translate creative intent into physical finishes.
You will evaluate and refine paint finishes to support design reviews and influence design decisions.
You will handle advanced finishing challenges and resolve material or application issues with a high level of precision.
You will manage paint equipment and materials, including maintenance, quality control, and efficient use of consumables.
You will help set quality standards and share best practices within the team.
RequirementsExtensive experience in paint application and surface finishing within automotive, design studio, prototype, or high-end bespoke environments, delivering premium-quality results.
Proven ability to prepare and finish surfaces to the highest presentation standards, consistently meeting or exceeding expectations.
Advanced experience in mixing, matching, and formulating complex colours and finishes, and resolving challenging material issues.
Experience managing paint equipment and materials, ensuring effective maintenance, quality control, and efficient use of consumables.
Deep technical expertise in automotive paint systems.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7652723-1972297". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9881261