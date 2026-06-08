Software Engineer (Data)
NaturalCycles Nordic AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NaturalCycles Nordic AB i Stockholm
Natural Cycles° is a leading women's health company that developed the world's first birth control app, used by millions globally. We are a fast growing startup, and we promote an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues based in Stockholm, Geneva, New York, and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health through research and passion, empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to take charge of her health.
As a Software Engineer (Data) you will assist and maintain the data initiatives at the company, by providing validated data and the infrastructure to calculate key performance indicators to different stakeholders while still safeguarding our users' privacy and anonymity into your work.
Please note that we are hiring for this role in Stockholm, Sweden.
What you will be doing
Maintain and improve our data warehouse: improve data models, performance of views and reports, etc.
Maintain and improve our data pipelines: integrate new sources, improve monitoring and performance, etc.
Investigate and report data quality issues and data inconsistencies
Collaborate with stakeholders and other departments by providing dashboards and reports
Collaborate with data scientists by providing adequate raw data for their needs
Automate routine operations related to data
Assist the Senior Data Engineer with incoming requests for change
What skills and experience we think you have
General
Some understanding of data infrastructure and deployment pipelines
Good knowledge of analyst tools to allow data visualization (we use Tableau and Mixpanel)
Great analytical skills to conduct root cause analysis and similar investigations
Collaborate with R&D teams as well as stakeholders from other teams, such as medical product and regulatory
Data
Knowledge of ETL and data pipelines (written in Python and Typescript)
Interest in Business Intelligence reporting tools (we currently use Tableau)
SQL (data definition, data manipulation, analytical functions)
Python
Backend
RESTful API
Typescript (or strong bases in another software development language)
What we offer
Flexible work arrangement - you will be part of a team based in and around Stockholm that values effective collaboration and transparent communication, irrespective of work location
Professional development - you will work alongside knowledgeable colleagues in the continuous growth and skill enhancement environment
Modern technology - you will leverage innovative technologies and tools, within an environment that empowers you to contribute ideas and take ownership of your work
Impactful projects - you will contribute to groundbreaking projects that redefine industry standards and create tangible value
Commitment to quality - you will join a dynamic and progressive organization that prioritizes profitable, long-term product development
Location
We are remote-friendly, but we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person. For this role, you'll collaborate closely with our Senior Data Engineer, who is based in Stockholm.
Sounds interesting?
If you want to be part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position as soon as possible.
We look forward to hearing from you!
How to apply
To apply, just upload your CV and answer the questions on the application form. Keep in mind that we can't accept applications through email because of GDPR, and only applications submitted via the career site (and in English) will be considered.
At Natural Cycles we value diversity and inclusion because we know that teams with people from different backgrounds and experiences are stronger. We welcome candidates from all walks of life and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
Note: We are not looking for consultants or help from recruitment agencies Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7810870-2040487". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NaturalCycles Nordic AB
(org.nr 556952-7657), https://career.naturalcycles.com
Sankt Eriksgatan 63b (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Natural Cycles Jobbnummer
9951852